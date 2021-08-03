Cancel
Iran Warns of Response if Security Threatened After Oil Tanker Attack

milwaukeesun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Iran will respond promptly to any threat against its security, the Foreign Ministry said Monday, after the United States, Israel and Britain blamed Tehran for an attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off the coast of Oman. Tehran has denied any involvement in the suspected drone...

NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
IndustryNew York Post

Tanker hijacking in Oman thwarted when crew shut down engines: report

A group of armed commandos believed to be from Iran stormed an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman — and were thwarted when the crew disabled the engines, according to a report. The ship, identified as the Panamanian-flagged Asphalt Princess, was boarded by about six heavily armed men off the coast of the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday in what the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations characterized as a “potential hijack.”
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

US says Iran believed behind hijacking of vessel in Gulf of Oman

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The United States said that it believes Iranian forces hijacked the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess tanker in the Gulf of Oman but is not in a position to confirm. “We can confirm that personnel have left...
Politicstheclevelandamerican.com

The G7 and the European Union have vowed that “all evidence” points to Iran in the attack on the Mercer Street oil tanker off the coast of Oman.

G7 Foreign Ministers took charge of Iran on Friday Attack on an oil tanker by the company of an Israeli millionaire who killed two people off the coast of Oman on July 29. “All the evidence clearly points to Iran.” In a joint statement, a condemnation “Deliberate and directed attack” without “any justification”.
Middle Eastmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Psychological Warfare”: Iran Condemns Western Media for Tying It to Maritime Incidents in the Sea of ​​Oman

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces, has criticized to the Western, Israeli and Saudi media who accuse their country of being behind the latest maritime attacks in the Persian Gulf region, calling these accusations a form of “psychological warfare”. “The contradictory reports published by some Western,...
Industryinews.co.uk

Oil tanker ‘hijack’: Potential seizure off UAE coast is over, says Royal Navy after Iran blamed for attack

The hijackers who seized an oil tanker off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman left the targeted ship on Wednesday, the Royal Navy has reported. The Royal Navy’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said that the incident, which it had described as a “potential hijack” the night before, was now “complete.” It did not provide further details.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pictured: British Army veteran killed in Iranian drone strike on oil tanker near Oman as head of the armed forces says Tehran made a 'big mistake'

A British man killed on board an oil tanker hit with an explosive drone near the coast of Oman has been identified as a father and army veteran. Adrian Underwood, who was born in Fiji before moving to the UK, was working as a security officer on board Liberian-flagged tanker Mercer Street when it was attacked off the coast of Oman last week.
Middle EastThe New Yorker

Iran Inaugurates a President Tied to a Massacre

Iraj Mesdaghi, an Iranian dissident, can still describe the haunting moment, thirty-three years ago this week , when he was “suspended between life and death” in one of Iran’s most notorious prisons. He’d been hauled before one of the dozens of death commissions that had been secretly ordered by the revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1988, to question thousands of prisoners nationwide and execute political dissidents. “It is naïve to show mercy to those who wage war on God,” Khomeini decreed. Mesdaghi, who had already served seven years of a ten-year sentence, recalled the interrogation. “The eyes of the panel, emanating with terror, were on me much like slave traders checking out a slave,” he recalled. None of the prisoners knew about the fatwas, but, during the questioning, the “panel members and their entourage looked at me peculiarly, as if they were adjusting my hanging rope,” he said.
Middle EastNew Haven Register

Israel talks Iran with envoys from Security Council states

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel summoned Wednesday ambassadors of U.N. Security Council member states and urged for action against Iran following last week’s drone strike off the coast of Oman on a merchant vessel linked to an Israeli billionaire. A joint statement by the defense and foreign affairs ministry said that...
MilitaryWNCY

U.S. military says it is assisting tanker that was attacked off Oman

DUBAI (Reuters) – The U.S. Navy is assisting an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker that was fatally attacked on Thursday off the coast of Oman, the U.S. military said on Saturday, adding the ship was most likely hit by a drone strike. The Mercer Street, a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned vessel, is currently...
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

Iran dismisses Israel's accusations about oil tanker attack

TEHRAN, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Iran's spokesman of the foreign ministry on Sunday dismissed Israel's allegations about a recent attack on an oil tanker managed by an Israeli-owned company in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Oman. Saeed Khatibzadeh made the remarks against the accusations levelled by Israel of...
Middle Eastdenvergazette.com

Israeli ambassador: Israel wants Iranian government ‘overthrown’

Israeli officials want the Iranian government "overthrown," according to the top Israeli diplomat in the United States. "In the end, we would ultimately like to see [the government] overthrown and [for there to be] regime change," Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan was quoted as telling Israel's Army Radio this week. A...

