Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Pixel drivers on Windows 11

xda-developers
 4 days ago

I can't find a solution for this one, so here I am!. I want to transfer files from my computer on Windows 11 to my original Pixel, but I can't find a way to install drivers for it:. Automatic driver install does not work. Google USB drivers aren't compatible with...

forum.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pixels#Google Pixel#Windows#Here I Am#Google Usb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Cell PhonesEngadget

The Google Pixel 4 is on sale for $380 at Woot

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you've been on the hunt for a capable Android phone that...
Cell PhonesCNET

Score a Google Pixel 4 for $380 today

Where many other companies are focused on releasing Android phones with the biggest and most impressive-sounding specs, Google has carved out a niche showing how to use software to make the hardware more useful. In many ways, the Pixel 4 was the first phone to offer a number of features you couldn't get anywhere else at the time. And the phone has continued to deliver a great experience, even though it was released almost two years ago . So when it showed up on Woot for $380 unlocked in "Just Black," I thought it was still worth recommending.
SoftwarePhoto & Video Tuts+

How to Create a Pixel Effect in Photoshop

In this tutorial, you'll learn how to pixelate an image in Photoshop. I'll explain everything in so much detail that everyone can create the effect, even those who have just opened Photoshop for the first time. Don't have time and want to create this effect in seconds? Check out this...
Computerssoftpedia.com

Dynabook Tecra PT644A-09800K Atheros WLAN Driver 10.0.0.247.0 for Windows 8 64-bit

Dynabook Tecra PT644A-09800K Atheros WLAN Driver 10.0.0.247.0 for Windows 8 64-bit This package contains the files needed for installing the WLAN driver. If it has been installed, updating (overwrite-installing) may fix problems, add new functions, or expand existing ones. Even though other OSes might be compatible as well, we do not recommend applying this release on platforms other than the ones specified.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Fix Failed to load Hardware Monitor driver on Windows PC

The Failed to load Hardware Monitor driver, This program must run as an administrator error message usually occurs when you try to install a driver from a DVD/USB. These drivers are usually used to install drivers for the motherboard and monitor on your Windows PC and so they are pretty important.
Computerssoftpedia.com

Intel NUC P14E Laptop Element HID Event Filter Driver 2.2.1.384 for Windows 10 64-bit

Intel NUC P14E Laptop Element HID Event Filter Driver 2.2.1.384 for Windows 10 64-bit This package contains the files needed for installing the HID Event Filter driver. If it has been installed, updating may fix problems, add new functions, or expand existing ones. Even though other OSes might be compatible as well, we do not recommend applying this release on platforms other than the ones specified.
Computerssoftpedia.com

Intel CM11EBi38W Compute Element Graphics Driver 27.20.100.9415 for Windows 10 64-bit

Intel CM11EBi38W Compute Element Graphics Driver 27.20.100.9415 for Windows 10 64-bit This zip archive contains the files needed for installing the Intel HD Graphics driver. If it has been installed, updating (overwrite-installing) may fix problems, add new functions, or expand existing ones. Even though other OSes might be compatible as well, we do not recommend applying this release on platforms other than the ones specified.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Windows computer freezes while installing Graphics driver

If your Windows computer freezes while installing the Graphics driver, this post may help you fix the issue. Compatibility issues are one of the causes of this problem. Your computer may freeze if the Graphics driver that you are installing is not compatible with it. A driver is a software...
Cell PhonesCNN

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro mark new smartphone era for Google

CNN — Google on Monday kicked off smartphone season by previewing its new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. But it also signaled a new era for the Pixel, shifting it away from a mid-tier line with a niche user base to premium status, in a move that could position it to better take on Apple and Samsung.
Technologysoftpedia.com

Microsoft Surface Book Tablet Firmware/Driver July 2021 for Windows 10

- Surface UEFI - Firmware 92.3748.768.0: Addresses critical security vulnerability. - Surface ME - Firmware 11.8.86.3877: Addresses critical security vulnerability. - Intel Management Engine Interface – System devices 2102.100.0.1044: Addresses critical security vulnerability. Note:. - When Surface updates are provided via the Windows Update service, they are delivered in stages...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Google announces Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with custom Tensor chip

In an unexpected move that mimics the Pixel 4 launch tactics, Google has showcased the flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro months before their announcements. The Google Pixel 6 series will be introduced in full later this fall with a custom Google Tensor chipset on the inside. The Google...
Cell Phonesanandtech.com

Google Teases Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with new "Tensor" SoC

Today Google has teased its new upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones; in what is likely an attempt to get leaks and the upcoming narrative of the product under control, as opposed to the previous years of quite severe product spoilers several months ahead of the actual official product launches, the company is themselves revealing large important bits about the upcoming new flagship phones.
Cell Phonesidownloadblog.com

Google reveals the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, launch happening this fall

Today is not the day that Google is launching a brand new smartphone. It is the day the company is revealing it, though. Weeks, and perhaps even a couple of months, before Google makes its newest smartphone pair available to buy, we’re getting a first look at what we can expect from the newest Android-based flagship.
Softwarexda-developers

JetBrains Compose for Desktop and Web is now in alpha

If you haven’t heard of Jetpack Compose, where have you been lately? Google created this declarative UI framework to replace the standard XML layout engine in Android. Compose lets developers create their layouts and accompanying logic all in Kotlin. JetBrains, the company behind Kotlin, also got in on the Compose action and is working on porting it to both desktop and the web.
ComputersLiliputing

Lilbits: Windows 365 Cloud PC pricing revealed, Logitech launches earbuds for video conferencing, and more Pixel 6 details

When Microsoft introduced Windows 365 a few weeks ago, the combined described it as a system that would let users pay a monthly fee for access to Cloud PCs that basically put your Windows computer in the cloud so you can access your apps and services from any device, even an iPhone or Android device. But the company didn’t say at the time how much it would cost.
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro: Which are You Leaning Towards?

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. When it comes to Google Pixel phones, because Google typically releases two almost-identical phones that only differ in size, I often gravitate towards the smaller of the two. You know, because giant whale phones are kind of a pain in the ass to use. However, with the release of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google isn’t exactly giving us that same set of size options.
Cell PhonesFudzilla

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro officially out

Google has lifted the kimono on its Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphones in a surprisingly low-key announcement. Announced via a press release and a series of Tweets the handsets are a big upgrade for the Pixel line. The Google proprietary Tensor chipset is the headliner for the...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Transfer Files Between Linux, Android, and iOS Using Snapdrop

Cross-platform file sharing has never been easy. Of course, you have services like AirDrop, Nearby Share, and Quick Share, but they only work within their ecosystems. As a result, if you want to transfer files from Linux to an Android/iOS device or vice-versa, you need a cross-platform file sharing service. Even though you do have a few different options in this regard, Snapdrop is the most effective file-sharing service of the lot.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Samsung Galaxy A52s design and colors revealed in new leaked renders

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A52 5G and A52 4G in March. Nearly five months later, the South Korean smartphone giant is gearing up to add a new model to the lineup in the Galaxy A52s. The phone has been making rounds in various leaks over the past couple of weeks and recently got certified by FCC, hinting at an imminent launch. Now some newly leaked renders have given us a closer look at the phone’s design.
Cell PhonesEngadget

Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will use AI everywhere

Smartphone launch season is typically in the fall, but Google has unexpectedly early news to share today. The company just announced that not only is the Pixel 6 coming this fall, but it’ll feature the very first system-on-chip designed by Google. The chip is called Tensor and it leverages the company’s AI expertise to enable more powerful and better integrated machine learning on devices. At a demo event to show off Tensor’s prowess, I was able to check out the Pixel 6 with the company’s chief of hardware Rick Osterloh. I wasn’t allowed to take pictures or video, and Google hasn’t shared all of the phones’ specs, but I can tell you about a few new features.

Comments / 0

Community Policy