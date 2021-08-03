SF General Hospital to give supplemental mRNA vaccine to people who got J&J shot

Even though the CDC is not recommending a booster shot at this time, Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and San Francisco's Department of Public Health have decided to allow an extra coronavirus vaccine for people who got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The new dosing allowance seems to be unique to San Francisco. The hospital's chief of staff does not know of any similar guidance elsewhere at this time.

ZSFG says people who got J&J will be able to get a second shot of either Pfizer and Moderna by the end of the week at their vaccine clinic. But "booster" is not the word health officials are using to describe it - instead San Francisco's Department of Public Health is calling it a "supplemental dose."

"It's not a booster because it's not specific for some of the variants, which the booster ultimately will be," said Dr. Chris Colwell, chief of emergency medicine at Zuckerberg San Francisco General.

On Monday, Dr. Colwell voted to allow the hospital's vaccine clinic to give a supplemental mRNA vaccine to somebody who had the J&J shot.

"Potential benefit, no downside. To me, as we look at the future of this virus and now we're facing a fourth surge, it does make sense," he explained.

With the Delta variant and reports of breakthrough COVID-19 cases, some people are wondering if they should get a booster shot before it's approved.

665,000 San Franciscans have been vaccinated , but only about 7-8% of them have received the Johnson & Johnson shot.

"People are worried about breakthrough infections, people were having concerns about whether that single dose was going to be enough," said Dr. Lisa Winstson, ZSFG's Chief of Staff and Hospital Epidemiologist.

That concern is why Dr. Winstson says some people have gone out to get extra vaccine doses on their own. She supports the supplemental dose, but wants to be clear there's not enough data yet to support any possible benefit.

"There's not a specific recommendation to give it. It's not part of the emergency use authorization."

"But you think it's safe?

"Yeah, we do think it's safe."

San Francisco General is prioritizing City residents, but Dr. Winston says as long as their clinic has space and adequate vaccine supply, they will give the mRNA supplement to people from other counties.

SFDPH released the following statement: