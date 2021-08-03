Transaction in Own Shares

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Luxembourg, July 29, 2021 "“ On May 4, 2021, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") of Millicom resolved to authorize (the "Authorization") the Board of Directors of Millicom (the "Board") to adopt a share repurchase plan. Based on the Authorization, the Board has decided to initiate a repurchase program comprising not more than 5,000,000 Swedish Depository Receipts representing the Company's ordinary shares ("SDRs"). The purposes of the share repurchase plan may include: reduction of Millicom's share capital; meeting obligations for Board remuneration; and/or meeting obligations under Millicom's share-based incentive plans or other compensation programs.Â
