Transaction in Own Shares

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.44.