On the established rate of return on investments for 2022
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AB "Ignitis grupÄ—" (hereinafter "“ Ignitis Group or the Company) informs that National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter "“ NERC) has published updated data for calculation of weighted average cost of capital (hereinafter "“ WACC) for electricity and natural gas sectors. According to NERC data, WACC for Ignitis Group companies as of 1 January 2022 will be:www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0