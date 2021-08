HMD Global’s newest Nokia device is the XR20, a rugged phone with 5G connectivity that goes on sale in late August for $549. In addition to robust physical protection, the XR20 is well supported on the software side — a big focus for Nokia’s latest devices — as it ships with Android 11 and comes with three years of OS upgrades alongside four years of monthly security updates. Even considering that the first of those updates, Android 12, is due for release very soon, it’s a policy that’s far stronger than that of most midrange Android devices.