Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Semler Scientific Inc. (SMLR) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

Zacks.com
 4 days ago

SMLR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 36.07%. A...

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semler Scientific Inc#Smlr Free Report#Eps#The Zacks Industry Rank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
StocksZacks.com

5 Corporate Giants to Buy Ahead of Earnings Results This Month

The second-quarter earnings season is approaching its end. So far, results are highly impressive with all-round strength. Aggregate earnings of the market's benchmark — the S&P 500 Index — is on track to register a new all-time high with significant momentum on the revenue front. In line with the robust...
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 6th

AVA - Free Report) is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days. Intellicheck, Inc. (. IDN - Free Report) is a leading technology company, developing and...
Zacks.com

What's in Store for AMC Entertainment (AMC) in Q2 Earnings?

AMC - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 9, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company reported loss of $1.42 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.9%. Q2 Estimates. For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

ICF International (ICFI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

ICFI - Free Report) delivered impressive second-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, better-than-expected results failed to impress the market as there has not been any major price change since the earnings release on Aug 3. Non-GAAP earnings (excluding 12 cents from non-recurring items)...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Essential (WTRG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

WTRG - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 32 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents by 10.3%. The reported earnings figure was 10.3% higher than 29 cents per share recorded in the year-ago quarter. Total Revenues. Second-quarter revenues of $397 million were up...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Consolidated Edison (ED) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y

ED - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents by 14.5%. The bottom-line figure also deteriorated 11.7% from 60 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. Barring one-time adjustments, the company posted GAAP earnings of 48 cents...
Zacks.com

Prestige Consumer (PBH) Beats Q1 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

PBH - Free Report) posted first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Notably, this marks the company’s 10th straight quarter of a revenue beat. Results gained from the company’s brand-building strategy, market share gains in its leading brands, and a significant increase in the demand in certain categories and channels. Encouragingly, management raised its fiscal 2022 guidance.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

American Axle (AXL) Down 4% Since Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat

Despite delivering a comprehensive beat and raising its 2021 guidance, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.’s (. AXL - Free Report) shares have declined 4% since the company reported quarterly results on Jul 30. The company reported adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share for second-quarter 2021 against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents. The bottom line also turned around from the year-ago loss of $1.79 a share incurred in the corresponding quarter of 2020. Higher-than-expected sales and EBITDA from the Metal Forming segment of the company led to this outperformance. The company generated quarterly revenues of $1,283.3 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,141 million. Revenues also skyrocketed 149% on a year-over-year basis.
Zacks.com

WESCO (WCC) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

WCC - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share, reflecting growth of 98% on a year-over-year basis. Also, the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 35.4%. The company reported quarterly net sales of $4.6 billion, up 120.2% year over year. Also, the figure beat...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

RBC Bearings (ROLL) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Lag

ROLL - Free Report) delivered mixed results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 (ended Jul 3, 2021). The company’s earnings beat estimates by 4%, whereas sales lagged the same by 1.9%. Adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were $1.04 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.00. Also,...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Fluor's (FLR) Stock Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, 2021 View Raised

Fluor Corporation reported impressive second-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while revenues missed the same for four consecutive quarters. Following the results, shares of the company gained nearly...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Spire's (SR) Earnings Beat Mark in Q3, Revenues Rise Y/Y

SR - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 net economic earnings (NEE) of 6 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents by 200%. This upside was led by a strong performance of the Gas Utility segment. The same but decreased 14.3% from the year-ago level.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Up on Q2 Earnings Beat

BLDR - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. It is to be noted that the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the 12th straight quarter. The results were driven by BMC merger, commodity inflation and solid organic growth. Following the results, the stock soared 3% during trading hours on Aug 5.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

National Fuel Gas (NFG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, View Up

NFG - Free Report) posted third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted operating earnings of 93 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents by 8.1%. Earnings also improved 63.2% from the year-ago figure of 57 cents per share. GAAP earnings for the reported quarter were 94 cents per...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

MasTec (MTZ) Shares Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, View Raised

MTZ - Free Report) shares grew 3.6% in after-hours trading on Aug 5, after it reported second-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark for the 23rd consecutive quarter. Although revenues missed estimates, the figure improved on a year-over-year basis. Backed by strong second-quarter results, the company raised its 2021 EPS guidance.
Zacks.com

AMN Healthcare (AMN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Up

AMN - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.64 in the second quarter of 2021 which surged 97.6% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.6%. GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.39, reflecting a huge 195.7% surge from the year-earlier figure. Revenues...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

B&G Foods (BGS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Down Y/Y

BGS - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers, with the top and the bottom line declining year over year. Earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales surpassed the same. The company encountered challenges in the quarter, thanks to unfavorable comparisons with the year-ago quarter wherein it witnessed pandemic-induced...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Regency Centers (REG) Tops Q2 FFO Estimates, Issues Upbeat View

REG - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 NAREIT funds from operations (FFO) per share of 99 cents handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents. The quarterly FFO per share also compares favorably with the prior-year period’s 61 cents. Results reflect higher-than-anticipated revenue numbers. Healthy rent collection and leasing activity...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Teradata (TDC) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

TDC - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 74 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 72.1% and were significantly up from 24 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure comfortably beat Teradata’s guidance of 47-49 cents per share. Revenues of $491 million beat...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Allstate (ALL) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Revenue Growth

ALL - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $3.79 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8% and also surged 46.9% year over year. Revenues grew 21.6% year over year to $12.5 billion, reflecting higher earned premiums from the acquisition of National General and increased net investment income. Increased contribution from Protection Services also led to this upside.

Comments / 0

Community Policy