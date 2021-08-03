Infineon says chip supply situation "extremely tight"

BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon Technologies said on Tuesday it was battling extreme tightness in its markets as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts production in Asia and inventories hit all-time lows.

“Demand for semiconductors is unbroken,” CEO Reinhard Ploss said as Infineon reported third-quarter revenue that was shy of market expectations even as its profit margin widened.

“Currently, however, the market is faced with an extremely tight supply situation.” (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Riham Alkousaa)