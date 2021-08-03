Cancel
Infineon says chip supply situation "extremely tight"

BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon Technologies said on Tuesday it was battling extreme tightness in its markets as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts production in Asia and inventories hit all-time lows.

“Demand for semiconductors is unbroken,” CEO Reinhard Ploss said as Infineon reported third-quarter revenue that was shy of market expectations even as its profit margin widened.

“Currently, however, the market is faced with an extremely tight supply situation.” (Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

ElectronicsPhone Arena

What chip shortage? The world will soon be drowning in chips says analyst

During all of 2021, we've heard about a shortage of chips affecting consumer electronics companies and automobile manufacturers. But according to Fortune, a shift has taken place and the world will soon be awash in chips. Lillian Li, vice president and senior credit officer at Moody’s, says, "All the world’s advanced economies, including the U.S., the EU, South Korea, and China have set out plans to advance capacity in the domestic semiconductor industry."
Financial Reportsq957.com

Shares in M&A candidates BPER, Banco BPM soar after strong Q2 profits

MILAN (Reuters) – Shares in Italian mid-sized banks BPER and Banco BPM, widely tipped to take part in the sector’s ongoing consolidation, soared on Friday after a strong reporting season for the country’s lenders. All major Italian banks beat market expectations for second quarter profits this week, helped like other...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Private equity Carlyle makes higher offer for UK's Vectura

Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity Carlyle Group on Friday made an increased takeover offer of 155 pence per share for Vectura, outbidding Tobacco group Philip Morris International’s offer agreed to by the British company last month. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Tight Supply, High Demand Keep Home Prices Out Of Reach: Report

HouseCanary's Latest Study Shows Single-Family Home Prices Up 21.3% YOY. Report says nationwide supply shortage continues to drive prices higher. The number of affordable homes listed below $200K continues to fall. The tight supply of single-family homes on the market nationwide continued to drive prices higher, putting homeownership out of...
Industrykitco.com

Livent boosts forecast, sees lithium market growth into 2022

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Livent Corp posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday and boosted its 2021 full-year forecast on rising sales and prices for the electric vehicle battery metal. The Philadelphia-based company reported second-quarter net income of $6.5 million, or 3 cents per share, compared to a...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Auto parts maker Magna posts profit as demand returns

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc on Friday posted a second-quarter profit compared with a loss a year ago, as strong demand for new vehicles boosted sales at the Canadian auto parts maker. Net income attributable to Magna was $424 million, or $1.40 per share, in the quarter ended...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Supply problems cause fall in German industrial output

BERLIN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - German industrial output unexpectedly fell again in June, data showed on Friday, suggesting recovery is slowing in Europe’s biggest economy, held back by supply bottlenecks for intermediate goods. The Federal Statistics Office said industrial output dropped by 1.3% on the month after a downwardly revised...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

AUTO1 Q2 sales hit record, raises revenue guidance

BERLIN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - German used-car platform AUTO1 Group SE on Friday reported record revenue in the second quarter of more than 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion) as deliveries at its new retail brand Autohero surged. AUTO1, which floated in Frankfurt in February, raised its full-year revenue guidance to...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-VW China delivered 5,800 ID. electric vehicles in July

BEIJING, Aug 5 (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen AG delivered 5,800 ID. series electric vehicles (EVs) in China, the world’s largest car market, in July, up from almost 3,000 the month before, it said on Thursday. Volkswagen has a China sales target for ID. series electric vehicles of between 80,000...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Albemarle quarterly profit jumps on rising lithium demand

(Reuters) -Albemarle Corp, the world’s largest lithium producer, posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday due largely to rising sales of the white metal used for electric vehicle batteries. The company reported second-quarter net income of $424.6 million, or $3.62 per share, compared to $85.6 million, or 80 cents per...
EconomyICIS Chemical Business

US automakers eye increase in H2 volumes amid improving chip supply

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Major US automakers are anticipating a surge in production in the second half of the year as the global shortage of semiconductors that has plagued the industry in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic begins to ease. Executives from Ford Motor Co and General Motors (GM) said during second...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Merck KGaA raises outlook after forecast-beating Q2 profit

BERLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA raised its outlook after posting forecast-beating second quarter profits on Thursday, boosted by demand for its lab gear and supplies from pharma companies making treatments and vaccines against the coronavirus. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 46.7% to 1.6...
Stocksraleighnews.net

German shares gain 0.88 pct Wednesday

FRANKFURT, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- German stocks rose on Wednesday, with the benchmark DAX index up 137.05 points, or 0.88 percent, to close at 15,692.13 points. Semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies won the most among the blue chips, with its shares up 4.40 percent. Sportswear and equipment maker Adidas and manufacturing and electronics company Siemens gained by 4.18 percent and 2.18 percent respectively.
Financial Reportskdal610.com

Ad group WPP beats Q2 forecasts as growth returns to 2019 levels

LONDON (Reuters) – WPP, the world’s biggest advertising company, said underlying net sales jumped 19.3% in the second quarter, beating expectations and taking first-half growth to 11%, ahead of 2019 as clients ramped up spending in the COVID recovery. The British group on Thursday upgraded its full-year outlook to growth...
Business740thefan.com

Outokumpu sees strong stainless steel demand continuing

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Shares in Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu fell 5.6% to 5.46 euros on Thursday after the company beat expectations in second-quarter core earnings but warned deliveries were likely to fall by up to 10% in the third quarter. Instead of demand decreasing in the second half due...

