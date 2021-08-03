Kennametal (KMT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Despite delivering a comprehensive beat and raising its 2021 guidance, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.’s (. AXL - Free Report) shares have declined 4% since the company reported quarterly results on Jul 30. The company reported adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share for second-quarter 2021 against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents. The bottom line also turned around from the year-ago loss of $1.79 a share incurred in the corresponding quarter of 2020. Higher-than-expected sales and EBITDA from the Metal Forming segment of the company led to this outperformance. The company generated quarterly revenues of $1,283.3 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,141 million. Revenues also skyrocketed 149% on a year-over-year basis.