Kennametal (KMT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Zacks.com
 4 days ago

KMT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 35.90%. A...

