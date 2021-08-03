Cancel
Financial Reports

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Zaandam, the Netherlands, August 3, 2021 "" Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 254,991 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from July 26, 2021 up to and including July 30, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of â‚¬ 25.88 per share for a total consideration of â‚¬ 6.6 million. These repurchases were made as part of the â‚¬1 billion share buyback program announced on November 4, 2020. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 22,326,386 common shares for a total consideration of â‚¬ 519.5 million.

