10319 Meadow Plains Drive, Hanover, VA 23059

The Merecroft, a spacious open floorplan with everything you need on your first floor and more! An Owner's Suite with dual walk-in closets and double vanity. Spacious kitchen overlooking the breakfast and family area. Private guest suite. Formal dining room with coffered ceiling and a private study. An aggregate patio off the family room or optional sunroom and covered patio. Second floor features an oversized storage space with option to finish for an additional bedroom. Additional square footage available! Personalize this floorplan to include up to 3 bedrooms and 3 baths!