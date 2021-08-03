Cancel
RPT-Infineon says chip supply situation 'extremely tight'

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon Technologies said on Tuesday it was battling extreme tightness in its markets as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts production in Asia and inventories hit all-time lows.

“Demand for semiconductors is unbroken,” Chief Executive Reinhard Ploss said as Infineon reported third-quarter revenue that was shy of market expectations even as its profit margin widened.

“Currently, however, the market is faced with an extremely tight supply situation.” (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

