Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape Coral, FL

Fire destroys Cape Coral townhome

By WFTX Digital Team
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wFFQG_0bFzdzXw00

Fire officials are investigating a two-alarm fire that destroyed a two-story townhome overnight.

Investigators were called to a unit of the Courtyards of Cape Coral on the 600 block of SE 12th Avenue just after midnight Tuesday.

The battalion chief told Fox 4 the call was originally for an "explosion" at the property. They arrived to find the building fully engulfed in flames.

All residents of the building were evacuated. Officials said the people living in the unit where the fire is believed to have started were not there at the time.

No residents were injured in the fire, but at least one firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The building is considered a total loss. Members of the American Red Cross are assisting those who were displaced. The state fire marshal is investigating a cause.

Comments / 0

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral#Fire Marshal#Townhome#Accident#Fox 4#The American Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy