Fire destroys Cape Coral townhome

Fire officials are investigating a two-alarm fire that destroyed a two-story townhome overnight.

Investigators were called to a unit of the Courtyards of Cape Coral on the 600 block of SE 12th Avenue just after midnight Tuesday.

The battalion chief told Fox 4 the call was originally for an "explosion" at the property. They arrived to find the building fully engulfed in flames.

All residents of the building were evacuated. Officials said the people living in the unit where the fire is believed to have started were not there at the time.

No residents were injured in the fire, but at least one firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The building is considered a total loss. Members of the American Red Cross are assisting those who were displaced. The state fire marshal is investigating a cause.