Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Cocaine Cowboys: the story of the billionaires who controlled Miami

By Radheyan Simonpillai
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uJeNt_0bFzdaj100

Before Breaking Bad, Narcos and all the other thrillers, telenovelas and docuseries about traffickers clogging up your Netflix queue, there was Cocaine Cowboys. Director Billy Corben’s lucid and sensational 2006 documentary about the Miami drug trade during the 80s became a cult classic and a foundational reference point for all the narco-content that came after.

The doc even spawned its own small franchise, with two sequels (2008’s Cocaine Cowboys 2 and 2014’s Cocaine Cowboys: Reloaded) that dug deeper into the war stories of law enforcement, lawyers, journalists, smugglers and assassins. Now Corben and his producing partner Alfred Spellman are returning to the bottomless well for a new six-part docuseries arriving on Netflix.

Related: 'The war on drugs funded policing': behind a Netflix documentary about crack

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami zeroes in on Willy Falcon and Sal Magluta, or “Los Muchachos”, as the billionaire Cubans came to be known. They were dominant but unassuming figures in the Miami drug trade accused of importing 75 tons of cocaine into Miami. They didn’t have the violent reputation of someone like Griselda Blanco, who was featured prominently in the Cocaine Cowboys trilogy. Instead, Falcon and Magluta largely kept off law enforcement’s radar until they were arrested in 1991. But that wasn’t the end of their story. They continuously evaded convictions and sentencing for at least a decade because of how much influence they exerted over Miami’s business, political and legal institutions.

Falcon and Magluta were also a curious structuring absence in the original Cocaine Cowboys, leaving audiences from Miami who were familiar with the headlines at the time wondering why their story wasn’t being told. It wasn’t for lack of trying.

“The Kings of Miami is the fourth title in the franchise, but it’s the first story we wanted to tell,” Corben tells the Guardian. The director explains that the court cases that finally put Falcon and Magluta away were just wrapping up in the early aughts, and the peripheral players, some who were just getting out of prison or witness protection, were not yet ready to come forward in a documentary. “The wounds were too fresh. The story hadn’t ripened yet to the point where everybody had some hindsight and some distance and was ready to talk about it.”

Our conversation hops back and forth over the 15 years between their 2006 documentary and their new series, which covers the ground that Corben and Spellman couldn’t the first time out. The original Cocaine Cowboys became an epic mosaic depicting the Miami we know today as a city that was built brick-by-cocaine-brick. In it, Corben and Spellman present a thesis that Miami was the “only successful case study of Ronald Reagan’s trickle-down economics”, because the benefits from a drug trade bringing in upwards of $7bn made its way to every facet of the community. “If you were a grocer, a jeweler, in real estate, sold wine or had a restaurant or a nightclub, you were touched by those narco dollars.”

If their 2006 documentary was about how “cocaine cowboys” built Miami’s real estate, the Netflix series reveals how Falcon and Magluta were the crooked joists holding up its halls of justice. The Kings of Miami plays like a courtroom drama that gets going at the point in the narrative when most movies and television shows about cartels end: with Falcon and Magluta getting busted. They’re subsequently tried and retried. But with every episode the wily kingpins slip away thanks to the people on their payroll. Lawyers, jail wardens, witnesses and jurors were all within reach for Falcon and Magluta, whose organization corrupted the entire criminal justice system while also keeping it afloat. “They often joke down here that Willy and Sal and the satellite cases helped to support the South Florida Criminal Defense Bar for 10, 15, 20 years,” says Corben.

Falcon and Magluta’s story was always going to be too big for a feature film. One of the benefits of Corben and Spellman not getting to tell it their first time around is that they have more room to explore the case as a series, which wasn’t really an option 15 years ago. “I think Ken Burns was the only person who could do anything like that,” says Corben, referring to the documentarian behind The Civil War and The National Parks. “But he invented his own genre. Nobody else was allowed to do that. That was his shtick.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hSc3C_0bFzdaj100
Salvatore ‘Sal’ Magluta and Augusto ‘Willy’ Falcon. Photograph: Courtesy Of Netflix/NETFLIX

Corben credits 2015’s The Jinx and Making a Murderer with opening the true crime floodgates, making the current iteration of Cocaine Cowboys possible. He also says that the proliferation of the genre over recent years made it easier to acquire subjects, since nowadays people are far savvier about documentaries and more willing to tell their stories in front of a camera. “There’s a lot of folks in Miami, when they get released from prison, the first call is to their mother and their second call is to us,” says Corben. He adds that now the challenge is vetting all the people who come forward. “There are several people who have said they were Pablo Escobar’s son who might not be Pablo Escobar’s son.”

The Kings of Miami can also rely on considerable shorthand, given all the related content that has come out since the original Cocaine Cowboys. The series doesn’t dwell on exposition or delve deep into the logistics of the Los Muchachos operations. There’s a remarkable trust and confidence in the storytelling, which indicates that Falcon and Magluta were working with the Medellin cartel but resists the temptation of mentioning Escobar, its notorious leader.

But Corben stresses that they establish enough so that audiences don’t need to have seen prerequisites to follow Falcon and Magluta’s story, which stands on its own. This isn’t like a Marvel movie, Corben says, where you had to have seen two dozen previous movies to follow what’s going on. “As soon as I skip a Marvel movie, I’m like, ‘Oh, no! I’m not going to have any idea what’s happening.’ It’s like homework.”

Familiarity with the Cocaine Cowboys films and shows like Narcos only enhances the experience of The Kings of Miami. But so too does a familiarity with The Godfather, Scarface, The Untouchables and Miami Vice, which are often used to explain finer details from Falcon and Magluta’s operations. The Kings of Miami is cognizant of the relationship between its subjects and popular culture. These are, after all, figures who influenced and then in turn were influenced by Scarface and Miami Vice.

One of the pilots in the Los Muchachos operation who appears in The Kings of Miami, Ralph Linero, even ended up working on Michael Mann’s 2006 Miami Vice movie. Meanwhile the wife of an informant, Alexia Echevarria, became a star on The Real Housewives of Miami before appearing in the new Cocaine Cowboys.

“It feels like a very meta postmodern world that we live in now,” says Corben, who adds that his famous subjects are often very critical and nitpicky about how movies and television portray their work. “It’s like reading Yelp reviews. When drug smugglers criticize Miami Vice, they’re just like, ‘Come on! We never did that! One star!’”

  • Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings Of Miami will be available on Netflix on 4 August

Comments / 9

The Guardian

The Guardian

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Corben
Person
Scarface
Person
Pablo Escobar
Person
Griselda Blanco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocaine Cowboys#Miami Vice#Billionaires#Cubans#Falcon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
AnimalsThe Guardian

Tiger kills woman working in safari park in Chile

A young woman working at a safari park in Chile has died after a tiger attacked her, police said. The woman, who has not been identified by police, was among staff cleaning and carrying out maintenance work on Friday in the big cats’ enclosure of a safari park in the city of Rancagua, 90km south of the capital Santiago.
AccidentsThe Guardian

Queensland crocodile attack: two men bitten north of Lockhart River

A man whose head and body were bitten by a crocodile, and his friend who helped save him, have been airlifted to Cairns with serious injuries. The man, in his 20s, was swimming in croc-infested waters north of the Lockhart River in far north Queensland on Friday afternoon when the attack happened, leaving him in a critical condition.
Miami, FLNewsweek

Inside the True Story of Netflix's 'Cocaine Cowboys'

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami is the fourth installment, but the first series, in the Cocaine Cowboys franchise. The first installment, titled Cocaine Cowboys, premiered in 2006 followed by Cocaine Cowboys 2 in 2008 and 2014's Cocaine Cowboys: Reloaded. Now, fans of the series can sit through six episodes of the latest outing, which traces the rise and fall of high-school best friends, Augusto 'Willy' Falcon and Salvador 'Sal' Magluta.
TV & VideosDecider

‘Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami’ Takes on the “Most Prolific Drug Traffickers in U.S. History”

There’s a nearly endless amount of true crime documentaries and crime dramas about the international origins of the cocaine business. But how coke entered the U.S.? That’s a detail that’s often glossed over — until now. Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami tells the stories of two Miami drug kingpins, Sal Magluta and Willie Falcon, the heads of what was once called by federal authorities “the largest drug case in history.”
Miami, FLEsquire

Marilyn Bonachea Was 'Cocaine Cowboy' Sal Magluta's Girlfriend For Years. Here's Where She Is Now.

Marilyn Bonachea met Sal Magluta while she was employed at his parents’ Miami bakery one summer when they both were in high school. She refused to give him her phone number at first, she says in Netflix’s new docuseries Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami. Over time, though, she relented, giving him a single digit of the number each week, until ten weeks went by and he could call her. They began dating soon after. Little did she know that a summer job at a bakery would change the course of her life forever.
Miami, FL/Film

‘Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami’ Trailer Promises A Thrilling Cat and Mouse Chase

Netflix is going all in on docuseries, with new titles seemingly springing up every week. In their defense, true crime is only getting more popular, made all the more thrilling by its inclusion of real footage and the excitement that comes with tracking a lengthy chase. So what better story for the latest series than that of the Cocaine Cowboys Augusto “Willy” Falcon and Salvador “Sal” Magluta?
Miami, FLMiami New Times

Willy & Sal, Episode 1 (Sidebar): They Owned the Ranch

Editor's note: This story was originally published in the February 12, 1992, issue of Miami New Times as a sidebar to accompany then-staff writer Jim DeFede's story about the federal government's pursuit decade-long pursuit — and October 1991 arrest — of "cocaine cowboys" Willy Falcon and Sal Magluta, AKA Willy and Sal.
Miami, FLMiami Herald

Rapper Dess Dior just performed at Rolling Loud in Miami. Now she’s got COVID

Diagnosis: COVID positive. Dess Dior gave her fans unfortunate health news on Monday, after performing at Rolling Loud music fest over the weekend. The 23-year-old singer had tweeted she was feeling poorly but did not initially think it was coronavirus. The up-and-coming Savannah, Georgia, rapper (“F*cked Up,” “Bandz”) wrote, “I’m...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

6ix9ine Laughs At Lil Durk & India Royale: "YALL Thought This Man Was Gangsta"

The news regarding the recent alleged shootout at Lil Durk's home has captivated Hip Hop. There were rumors this week that an altercation occurred at the Chicago rapper's Georgia estate, and on Thursday (July 15), details of the reported attempted home invasion circulated. We previously reported on the news that on Sunday (July 11) just after 5:00 a.m., several individuals broke into Durk and India's home resulting in an alleged shootout between the couple and the suspects.
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Swimsuit model girlfriend of Lions' Goff makes Sports Illustrated debut

Calling it a "dream come true," Christen Harper, the swimsuit model girlfriend of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, is featured in the new Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, which hit newsstands Monday. Harper, 28, appears in several pages, frolicking in the beach and sand, wearing a variety of boldly colored bikinis...

Comments / 9

Community Policy