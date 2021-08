Want to get a sense of what lies ahead on Dynasty season 4 episode 12? We’ve got some details within, but also some big surprises when it comes to the show’s schedule!. Let’s start things off here with this: The simple fact that there is a new episode of the show airing next week. Why in the world is that happening opposite the Olympics? The CW is pulling most of their other programming off the air during the Games, but clearly, they don’t care about live ratings in this instance. Dynasty has already been renewed for another season, so these numbers really don’t matter. We think that The CW ultimately cares more in this instance about streaming data and international sales.