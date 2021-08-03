Originally Posted On: How to upload gameplay to YouTube without copyright infringements – FBX. You’ve spent hours and hours playing your favorite video games and you think you’ve become pretty good at it. Sharing gameplay on YouTube is a great way to share your video game skills with the world. But, have you ever had the experience of uploading an awesome video to your channel only to realize that it has been taken down due to a copyright infringement? If you have indeed fallen foul of YouTube gaming copyright laws, then this article is for you! Here, we’ll outline some tips and tricks on how to upload gameplay to YouTube without copyright becoming a concern…