The San Diego Padres (62-47) will duel the Oakland Athletics (60-48) in the MLB Interleague short two-game face-off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 3:37 PM ET. San Diego will try to conclude a series by a sweep after an 8-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics in the opening game on Tuesday. The Padres will try to continue their success in the final round on Wednesday. The San Diego Padres just split a four-game set versus the Colorado Rockies over the weekend. Starting Pitcher Blake Snell went 5.0 innings of work while giving away one earned run on six base hits with three free bases awarded and struck out six Oakland batters in picking up the win. Catcher Austin Nola led the charge for San Diego with one run, four base hits, and two RBIs. Designated Hitter Tommy Pham added one run on two hits with two RBIs in the winning effort for the Padres.