Frank Ocean is set to headline Coachella in 2023

Frank Ocean will headline Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2023, it has been confirmed.

The event’s co-founder Paul Tollett revealed the news to The Los Angeles Times’ Steve Appleford.

Normally, the founders don’t reveal the name of any act so far in advance, but Appleford wrote that Tollett “says fans deserve some reassurance after the chaos and uncertainty of the last year and a half”.

“Right now, it’s the Wild West,” Tollett said. “I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about.”

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter was to perform at Coachella 2020, which was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The annual music festival is to return in 2022 with rapper Travis Scott and rock band Rage Against the Machine headlining the main sets, alongside performances from Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.

Ocean has not conducted a live performance since 2017. However, he did release new singles titled “Dear April” and “Cayendo” in 2020.

It was also revealed last year that he has been working on a “secret” project with filmmaker Luca Guadagnino.