Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Frank Ocean is set to headline Coachella in 2023

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14D2IY_0bFzcZc700

Frank Ocean will headline Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2023, it has been confirmed.

The event’s co-founder Paul Tollett revealed the news to The Los Angeles Times’ Steve Appleford.

Normally, the founders don’t reveal the name of any act so far in advance, but Appleford wrote that Tollett “says fans deserve some reassurance after the chaos and uncertainty of the last year and a half”.

“Right now, it’s the Wild West,” Tollett said. “I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about.”

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter was to perform at Coachella 2020, which was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The annual music festival is to return in 2022 with rapper Travis Scott and rock band Rage Against the Machine headlining the main sets, alongside performances from Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.

Ocean has not conducted a live performance since 2017. However, he did release new singles titled “Dear April” and “Cayendo” in 2020.

It was also revealed last year that he has been working on a “secret” project with filmmaker Luca Guadagnino.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

204K+
Followers
96K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Ocean
Person
Luca Guadagnino
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Doja Cat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#The Los Angeles Times#Coachella 2020#Rage Against The Machine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicMichigan Daily

Dear Frank Ocean

I was never one to have a favorite musical artist. I just listened to whatever came on the radio as filler music. Whenever someone asked me who my favorite musician was, I never had an answer. I’d have a rotation of familiar artists I’d cite from time to time when asked during classroom icebreakers — Taylor Swift, Drake, Billie Eilish — but in reality it was simply whoever first came to mind. I’d always reduced music to having a simple purpose: to serve as background noise that occupies silence and makes car rides a little less awkward.
New York City, NYNew Haven Register

Frank Ocean Launches New Luxury Company Homer

Frank Ocean has unveiled Homer, a luxury goods line that launched this week in New York. The first collection from the company features high-end jewelry pieces and silk scarves, all made in Italy with diamonds crafted from a state-of-the-art lab in the United States. A press release states the designs were inspired by “childhood obsessions” and “heritage as a fantasy.” The name Homer was chosen to represent “carving history into stone.”
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Frank Ocean's Homer & Prada Collab on Bags, Jacket

So, what exactly is Frank Ocean up to when he's not blessing us with certified eargasms? Starting his own luxury company, apparently. Today, the 33-year-old artist announced Homer, his own independent American luxury brand specializing in high-end jewelry. Beginning August 9, the inaugural Homer collection will be available exclusively at...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Tragedies

Lisa Fleming, Gina Krasley, Robert Buchel and more former My 600-Lb. Life stars have tragically passed away over the years. My 600-Lb. Life premiered on TLC in 2012. While season 1 featured patients who were filmed over a period of seven years, the show tweaked its format and documented cast members for one year starting at season 2. By season 8, some stars were only filmed for six months.
Behind Viral VideosHOT 97

Famous TikTok Star Dies In Tragic ‘Freak Accident’

TikTok star, Timbo The Redneck, has tragically passed away. Timbo whose real name is Timothy Hall, lost his life during an accident om Wednesday (August 4). According to reports, Hall was in his pick-up truck doing donuts when he was thrown from the vehicle. His friend Tony, shared the news via YouTube. He says, “he passed away. He was doing donuts with his girlfriend and the truck just flipped over and he flew out the driver’s side window and the truck landed on top of him.”
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Quarantine: Now All Inhibitions Fall

A few weeks ago the lightning engagement, now the first joint quarantine. Home lockdown for Kourtney Kardashian (42) and Travis Barker (45)!. “Ten days of quarantine,” writes the oldest Kardashian sister on Instagram to a photo that shows her and her loved one in the bathroom. Did the TV starlet and Travis get infected with Corona? Or just one of the two? Or have they had contact with a sick person and therefore have to be taken out of circulation as a precaution? Kourtney leaves that open.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Vine Star Adam Perkins’ Cause of Death Revealed

In April, news broke about the shocking death of Vine star Adam Perkins. Now, his cause of death has been revealed. According to the autopsy report obtained by “E! News,” Perkins died of accidental “multiple drug intoxication.”. The drugs found in his system were fentanyl, flualprazolam, mitragynine, ethanol, and cocaine.
New Haven, CTwomansday.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Star Matt Amodio Breaks His Silence After Being Shamed for ‘Annoying’ Habit

Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio would like to say something to those who are criticizing him on the show. Currently on an impressive eight game winning streak, the 30-year-old Jeopardy! star has heard about what some online viewers have dubbed his “annoying” habit on the quiz show. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the computer science Ph.D student from New Haven, Connecticut acknowledged that some fans have a problem with him answering “what is” for every subject, even if the correct answer is a person. While Matt didn’t get super into it, he wanted to make one thing clear: He isn’t trying to upset anybody on purpose.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

As the 'Earfquake' spitter publicly admits he's got a crush on The Lox's former member following the trio's 'Verzuz' battle with Dipset, many accuse the Odd Future co-founder of being disrespectful to the straight artist. AceShowbiz - Tyler, the Creator has found a new interest in Jadakiss following the latter's...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Shania Twain looks incredible in thigh-high boots – fans react

Shania Twain looked like a total knockout in a new photo she shared to plug her radio show on Apple Music. The country superstar wowed her fans rocking a pair of over-the-knee leather boots and a leopard print coat. In the black and white snap, Shania can be seen sprawled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy