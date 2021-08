SUGAR LAND, Texas — The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed by three runs in the ninth inning Monday and came back to beat the Sugar Land Skeeters 8-7 in 10 innings. Gosuke Katoh’s three-run home run with one out in the ninth tied the score and Webster Rivas’ RBI single with two outs in the 10th put El Paso ahead. El Paso’s James Norwood retired all three batters he faced for his third save of the series.