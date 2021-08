Four Graded stakes, each eligible to be a card topper on a given day, instead will provide a first-rate “undercard” for Saturday’s TVG Pacific Classic Day at Del Mar. Topping the quartet are a pair of $300,000 offerings – the Grade I Del Mar Oaks for 3-year-old fillies and the Grade II Del Mar Handicap presented by The Japan Racing Association. The former is run at nine furlongs on grass, while the latter goes at a mile and three eighths on the green for 3-year-olds and up.