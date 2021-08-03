Cancel
Google Debuts Its Own Tensor Chips to Power Pixel Smartphones

Cover picture for the articleGoogle is taking a page from Apple and building its own system on a chip (SoC) processors to power its Pixel line of smartphones. Apple is the undisputed leader in mobile performance — both phones and tablets — in large part because of its custom chips. Although its chips are based on Arm Holdings’ designs, Apple has customized them to offer a level of performance its competitors can’t match.

