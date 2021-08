PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District will require masks to be worn by students and staff members at the start of the school year. The new guidance comes days after the CDC issued new guidance this week recommending face masks in schools, even for those who are fully vaccinated. The School District of Philadelphia released detailed guidance Thursday in an effort to keep the students and staff members safe as COVID-19 cases are surging across the nation. The guidance includes: Enforce universal and correct use of face masks for all staff and students over 2 years old when indoors except in specific...