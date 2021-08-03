Plaza West Area Study Community Open House

PROJECT BACKGROUND The Flint Hills Regional Council in collaboration with property owners, Stantec, and the City of Manhattan, are embarking on a four-month planning study of Plaza West, an area at the southwest corner of the intersection of Anderson Avenue and Seth Child Road. As this study is looking at its next steps, we are actively seeking community feedback and we welcome your interest in this project at our second community open house. ACTIVITIES • Engage in a short presentation about the study area • Review preliminary concepts at stations and give feedback • Share your vision for the future of this site • Check out how the site can be redeveloped over time.