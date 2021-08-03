Cancel
Plaza West Area Study Community Open House

cityofmhk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROJECT BACKGROUND The Flint Hills Regional Council in collaboration with property owners, Stantec, and the City of Manhattan, are embarking on a four-month planning study of Plaza West, an area at the southwest corner of the intersection of Anderson Avenue and Seth Child Road. As this study is looking at its next steps, we are actively seeking community feedback and we welcome your interest in this project at our second community open house. ACTIVITIES • Engage in a short presentation about the study area • Review preliminary concepts at stations and give feedback • Share your vision for the future of this site • Check out how the site can be redeveloped over time.

Lynn Community Selects Mt. Vernon Street Plaza Public Art

Lynn Community Selects Mt. Vernon Street Plaza Public Art. Kevin Orlosky’s Laces of Lynn chosen as signature art piece near Central Square station. The votes are in, and the Lynn community has chosen Kevin Orlosky’s Laces of Lynn as the city’s newest public art installation, Mayor Thomas M. McGee announced today.
Loomis, CAgoldcountrymedia.com

Loomis Planning Commission approves updated General Plan Housing Element

The Loomis Town Planning Commission approved the revised housing element of the Town's General Plan in a special meeting Tuesday. The issue now goes to the Loomis Town Council for review and approval on Aug. 10. The housing element is one of seven state-mandated elements of the Loomis General Plan....
Queens, NYqchron.com

Open house about plaza, new busway

In two weeks there will be two open houses with the city’s Department of Transportation for the community to attend to provide feedback regarding new transit improvements, loading zones, one-way conversions and making the Parsons-Archer Pedestrian Plaza a permanent fixture in Downtown Jamaica. The DOT is proposing converting Jamaica and...
Murray, KYMurray Ledger & Times

CFSB welcomes community during Sycamore Banking Center Open House

MURRAY — On March 27, 2020, CFSB opened the doors of it’s second Banking Center in Calloway County, the Sycamore Banking Center. Shortly after, COVID forced banks to close their lobbies and Calloway team members did not have the chance to celebrate the beautiful new building with the community. Even with lobbies closed, CFSB team members served Calloway County residents out of the drive thru.
PoliticsMountain Xpress

NOTICE: Affordable Housing Advisory Committee – postponed meeting

NOTICE: The regularly scheduled Affordable Housing Advisory Committee meeting for August 5, 2021 has been postponed. The rescheduled meeting will be Noticed and posted to the committee page. The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community....
Gunnison, COGunnison Times

Fairground area eyed for housing project

Gunnison County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the next steps in a plan that could result in breaking ground on a new affordable housing development in Gunnison as early as summer 2022. The county already owns the property in question — a stretch of vacant land lying just west of the Gunnison County Fairgrounds. Only weeks ago it was home to the Cattlemen’s Days carnival.
Fayetteville, ARrebusinessonline.com

Aspen Heights, Platform Ventures Open 202-Unit Student Housing Community Near University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — Aspen Fayetteville, a 202-unit student housing community located less than one mile from the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville, has opened ahead of schedule. Austin, Texas-based student housing developer and owner Aspen Heights developed the property and will manage it on behalf of the owner, an entity affiliated with Platform Ventures.
West Hollywood, CAweho.org

City of West Hollywood Draft Housing Element Report is Now Available for Public Review and Community Input

The City of West Hollywood encourages community members to take part in the process of reviewing the draft Housing Element Report and providing comments and input. The forthcoming Housing Element is for the period of 2021 to 2029 and it will assist the City in completing its housing policy framework for the future to address vital housing needs in the community. The California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) will concurrently review the draft and will provide comments to ensure that the Housing Element meets all State requirements.
Politicsbarrow.k12.ga.us

Open House

Open House will be July 30th, 2021. Two times will be offered for students to come meet their teachers from either 8:00 am-10:00 am or 4:00 pm-5:00 pm.
City commission worries about flooding risks if Plaza West expands

Manhattan city commissioners are wary about plans for a possible expansion in the western part of the city because of previous flooding in the area. Wendy Van Duyne of Stantec Consultants presented plans for the Plaza West Shopping Center, which call for adding a hotel, apartment complex, recreation center, multi-family housing and more restaurants. It is west of Seth Child Road in the area including Midwest Dream Car Collection and Powercat Sports Grill. The proposed development area also includes the sites of several former businesses that were razed after major flooding, as well as some homes west of the existing shopping center.
Bend, ORcentraloregondaily.com

City of Bend hosts first Project Turnkey community open house

The City of Bend hosted its first Community Open House on Project Turnkey near the motel at the riverfront next to The Waterside Building Tuesday evening. $2.97 million in state funding went to the City of Bend from Project Turnkey to purchase a motel property and remodel it for use.
Wheat Ridge, COwheatridge.co.us

Sustainable Neighborhoods Open House

Sustainable Neighborhoods is a resident-led program that partners city staff with Wheat Ridge neighbors to develop and manage sustainability projects, events and workshops with the goal of enhancing the long-term character, livability and sustainability of Wheat Ridge neighborhoods. Neighborhoods participating in the program earn credits for their activities and receive recognition from City staff and the community. To learn more about the program and the application, join us for an in-person Open House event on Thursday, July 27 at 6:30pm. At this event, you’ll learn more about how the program works, hear from Sustainable Applewood Villages and Sustainable Paramount Heights residents about their experience and receive tips for a successful application. Applications are due by Monday, August 30, 2021. To learn more about the program and the application, visit https://bit.ly/SustainableNeighborhoods.
Fort Pierce, FLcityoffortpierce.com

Resources in Community Hope (R.I.C.H.) House Grand Opening

The mission of the Fort Pierce Police Department is to reduce crime and enrich the quality of life through a collaborative partnership with all citizens. In fulfilling that, the Resources in Community Hope (R.I.C.H.) House was established for the purpose of creating a safe haven for all those in need of services. It will be a place that fosters police and community relationships and provides a multi-purpose education and resource center for all ages to enhance their quality of life. The R.I.C.H. House will rely heavily on community partnerships and support from non-profit organizations, businesses, and volunteers to make this program well-designed and successful. The R.I.C.H. House will provide curriculums geared towards educational assistance, conflict-resolution, socialization skills, and self-esteem building for children, parents, and seniors.

