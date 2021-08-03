Council Discusses Los Contrincantes Car Stereo Competition

The Jamestown City Council discussed a car stereo competition event that is scheduled to be held at Bergman Park later this year. On Monday, the council and its Public Safety Committee discussed the Los Contrincantes Car Club and Bike Crew show that is scheduled to be at the park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. The committee approved the club’s application during its June 7 work session meeting.