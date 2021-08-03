Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Social Services Advisory Board

cityofmhk.com
 4 days ago

The purpose of the Social Services Advisory Board is to establish and recommend a framework, which the City government may use to determine guidelines for providing funds to social services agencies, which serve the City and the amounts to be allocated to each of these agencies. The Social Services Advisory Board evaluates the social service needs of the City, evaluates what role the City should play in funding those needs, establishes guidelines for determining whether or not a particular activity is a social service in order to determine if City funds should be used to fund the activity, makes written reports to the governing body as requested, and provides on-going review of all social services funded by the City to determine the effectiveness, quality of service, ongoing needs and other matters the board deems appropriate.

cityofmhk.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quality Of Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsMountain Xpress

NOTICE: Affordable Housing Advisory Committee – postponed meeting

NOTICE: The regularly scheduled Affordable Housing Advisory Committee meeting for August 5, 2021 has been postponed. The rescheduled meeting will be Noticed and posted to the committee page. The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community....
Clearwater County, IDclearwatertribune.com

Commissioners honor founding members of Waterways Advisory Board

When asked to appear at the Clearwater County Commissioner’s Office, Aug. 2, Ted Leach and Elbert Snyder assumed it would concern business for the Clearwater County Waterways Advisory Board, to which each has been actively involved since it was created 35+ years ago. The Board of Commissioners surprised them with...
PoliticsMountain Xpress

Civil Service Board meeting for Aug. 5 cancelled

The Civil Service Board meeting scheduled for Thursday, August 5 in the first floor conference room of City Hall has been cancelled. The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.
Lawrence, KSlawrenceks.org

Affordable Housing Advisory Board August 9 Agenda

The Affordable Housing Advisory Board will meet at 11:00am on August 9, 2021 and will be held via Zoom video conference. The agenda and background materials can be found at: https://lawrenceks.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingInformation.aspx?Id=861. To observe this meeting live, visit the Live Video Stream or the City’s YouTube Channel. Any individual wishing to...
Pacific County, WAchinookobserver.com

Notice of Annual Meeting of Flood Control Advisory Board

The Annual Meeting of the Flood Control Advisory Board of Flood Control Zone District No. 1 of the Long Beach Peninsula will be held at 5 PM, or as soon as possible thereafter, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the South County Administration Facility, located at 7013 Sandridge Road in Long Beach, in Meeting Room A, across the hall from the Pacific County Health and Human Services office, and via Zoom.
Farmington, MIfarmingtonvoice.com

Farmington resident appointed to national advisory board

Long-time Farmington resident Miriam Kmetzo, Executive Vice President of Welding Technology Corp in Farmington Hills, has been named to the National Institute of Standards and Technology Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NIST MEP) Advisory Board. The national board is legislatively mandated under the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA). NIST MEP is a...
Sciencenc.gov

Secretaries' Science Advisory Board Meeting

The deadline to register to speak is July 30, 2021 at 5 p.m. You can register to speak at https://bit.ly/3eGBtgF. More information regarding the Secretaries' Science Advisory Board can be found here.
Allegany County, MDCumberland Times-News

School board to discuss COVID-19, employee use of social media

CUMBERLAND — COVID-19 and its latest highly contagious delta variant’s impact on the upcoming school year, including mask guidelines, is expected to be discussed next week. The Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education is set to meet at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday for an executive session, followed by a public...
San Benito, TXsbnewspaper.com

Board discusses construction proposals and forensic audit services

The San Benito CISD Board of Trustees held a meeting on Tuesday, July 20, and discussed the approval of Davila Construction proposals for the construction package of the Performing Arts Center and natatorium by Brighton Group, ROFA-RED Architects and Davila Construction and RFQs for forensic audit/investigation services. Trustee Janie Lopez...
Williamson County, TNwilliamsonhomepage.com

County mayor announces new growth advisory board

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson’s State of the County Address focused on rapid growth, residential and commercial, and included the announcement of a new growth advisory group. This year, municipal leadership countywide have come together to create a Growth Plan Coordinating Committee to help organize the future development of all...
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

Applicants needed for Victoria's Tourism Advisory Board

The city of Victoria is seeking volunteers to fill two unexpired terms on the Tourism Advisory Board. Residents are encouraged to apply by 5 p.m. Aug. 20. The Tourism Advisory Board is made up of volunteers who represent the arts, historic preservation, education and other sectors with connections to tourism, along with five nonvoting city employees.
Parkersburg, WVparkersburgeclipse.com

A-P board outlines food service plans

PARKERSBURG - The Aplington-Parkersburg School Board addressed the district’s food service and outlined lunch plans for the upcoming school year during last Monday’s regular meeting at A-P High School. The food service has been the focus of recent criticism from community members. Employees from the district’s food service attended the...
Winnebago County, ILrockfordsun.com

Winnebago County River Bluff Advisory Board Met July 13

Winnebago County River Bluff Advisory Board Met July 13. A. Call to Order/Roll Call/Acceptance of Previous Minutes. C. Public Comment – This is the time we invite the public to address the River Bluff Advisory Board with issues and concerns. We ask you to limit your comments to three minutes. Personal attacks or inappropriate language of any sort will not be tolerated. We will allow a maximum of five speakers on a first come basis with sign up at the meeting. Speakers may not address zoning matters which are pending before the ZBA, the Zoning Committee or the County Board. Personnel matters or pending or threatened litigation may not be addressed in open session. An individual may speak a maximum of three times per calendar year on the same topic. This prohibition shall include the repetition of the same topic in a statement on what is purported to be a different topic. After acknowledgement by the chair, please stand and state your name. Thank you.
Lassen County, CALassen County News

Angela Reed fills vacancy on Behavioral Health Advisory Board

The Lassen County Board of Supervisors unanimously appointed Angela Reed to fill a vacancy on the Lassen County Behavioral Health Advisory Board last week. Reed serves as the executive director for Lassen Family Services. “I’ve worked with Angela quite a bit with Lassen Family Services and I think she’ll be...
Victoria, TXvictoriatx.org

City seeks volunteers for Tourism Advisory Board

The City of Victoria is seeking volunteers to fill two unexpired terms on the Tourism Advisory Board, and residents are encouraged to apply by 5 p.m. Aug. 20. The Tourism Advisory Board is made up of volunteers who represent the arts, historic preservation, education and other sectors with connections to tourism, along with five non-voting City employees.
Hastings, NEHastings Tribune

Community Advisory Board working with new YRTC program

The two Hastings City Council members who represent west Hastings are among members of a new Community Advisory Board for the girls Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center recently moved to the Hastings Regional Center. According to the description for the Community Advisory Board, it will provide a wide variety of...
Glenwood Springs, COglenwood-springs.co.us

Financial Advisory Board Virtual Meeting at 7:30 AM

The Financial Advisory Board will hold its regular meeting, virtually, beginning at 7:30 AM.. You are invited to a Zoom webinar. US: +13462487799,,87544143239# or +16699006833,,87544143239#. Or Telephone:. Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):. US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1...

Comments / 0

Community Policy