Social Services Advisory Board
The purpose of the Social Services Advisory Board is to establish and recommend a framework, which the City government may use to determine guidelines for providing funds to social services agencies, which serve the City and the amounts to be allocated to each of these agencies. The Social Services Advisory Board evaluates the social service needs of the City, evaluates what role the City should play in funding those needs, establishes guidelines for determining whether or not a particular activity is a social service in order to determine if City funds should be used to fund the activity, makes written reports to the governing body as requested, and provides on-going review of all social services funded by the City to determine the effectiveness, quality of service, ongoing needs and other matters the board deems appropriate.cityofmhk.com
Comments / 0