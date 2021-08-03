Carjacking suspects lead police on chase before crashing, trying to run

ATLANTA — Three men are in custody after police spotted a car they alleged stole two weeks ago driving down the road.

Atlanta police were working alongside the Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) and GSP at 1 a.m. Sunday when they noticed the stolen car and attempted to stop it, but the driver sped away.

Video from APD’s Air Unit shows them following the stolen car and assist officers in catching the suspects inside.

The driver crashed the car near 300 Windsor Street. Two of the three men inside then ran from the car, but were ultimately caught.

Police identified the suspects as three 18-year-olds: Jayelin Hill, Jabbaari Rhoden and Montavious Pippins Jr.

The car was reported stolen on July 16 after a man said he was standing next to his car when he was hit over the head with a gun. He reported to police that he fell to the ground and was surrounded by several suspects. One took his wallet and keys, and they all got into his car and drove away, he says.

Officers recovered one handgun on Hill and found two others still in the car.

