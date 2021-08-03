Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Athletics-Warholm world record astonishes, more long jump drama

By Amy Tennery
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ju6hL_0bFzae9I00
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Final - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 3, 2021. Malaika Mihambo of Germany celebrates with her national flag after winning gold REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian Karsten Warholm rocked the world of athletics on Tuesday, shattering his own world record to win the men's 400 metre hurdles, as Germany's Malaika Mihambo produced more last-leap drama to triumph in a superb women's long jump.

A month after he broke Kevin Young's 29-year world mark with a time of 46.70 seconds, Warholm blew his own record away in the final with an astonishing 45.94 run.

"I can't believe the time, it's so fast," he said. "A lot of the time I am asked about the perfect race. I said it didn't exist but this is the closest I've ever come."

His key rival American Rai Benjamin took silver in an amazing 46.17 and Brazilian Alison dos Santos claimed bronze in 46.72, still inside the previous world record of 46.78 Young set at the 1992 Games.

In an enthralling women's long jump final, Mihambo of Germany added Olympic gold to her world championship title with a final leap of 7.00 metres, as American Brittney Reese took the silver ahead of bronze medallist Ese Brume of Nigeria. read more

"It was, I think, the most exciting women's long jump competition in history," said Mihambo, who finished fourth at the 2016 Games.

Six-time Olympic champion Allyson Felix kicked off her fifth and final Games strong, winning her 400m heat in 50.84-second.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas stayed on course for the track double, easing through to Wednesday's semi-final and setting up a potential showdown with Felix, 35, who is gunning for the podium after giving birth in 2018. read more

"It has changed everything. It gave me a different drive, and has brought so many challenges," said Felix. "It is even more meaningful to be on this stage as a mum."

A new chapter in Olympic athletics began in the men's 200 metres, as the event kicked off without retired Jamaican legend and triple winner Usain Bolt for the first time since 2008.

The American trio of Noah Lyles, Kenneth Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton easily advanced, with Bednarek posting the fastest overall time in 20.01. read more

In men's triple jump qualifying, world leader Pedro Pablo Pichardo of Portugal leapt for an astonishing 17.71 metres - the best performance ever in a qualifying round - while Olympic and world silver medallist Will Claye of the United States advanced to Thursday's final with 16.91.

It was not all smiles inside the Olympic Stadium, however, where morning drizzle gave way to a scorching sun.

Croatia suffered bitter disappointment yet again as Sara Kolak's title defence in the women's javelin qualifier ended after she committed three fouls to bounce out of the competition, a day after Sandra Perkovic fell short in her bid for a third consecutive Olympic gold in the discus.

Polish world leader Maria Andrejczyk and 2019 world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia advanced in the javelin. read more

'TRANSNATIONAL REPRESSION'

Elsewhere at the Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it was waiting for a report from the Belarusian National Olympic Committee on the case of sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who took refuge in the Polish embassy on Monday, a day after refusing her team's orders to board a flight home from Tokyo. read more

The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken blasted Belarus' attempt to send her home against her wishes, saying it was an intolerable "transnational repression" and Warsaw has offered her a humanitarian visa. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ese Brume
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Brittney Reese
Person
Will Claye
Person
Rai Benjamin
Person
Karsten Warholm
Person
Malaika Mihambo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Long Jump#Athletics Warholm#Norwegian#American#Brazilian#Jamaican#Polish#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Portugal
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Nigeria
Country
Germany
Related
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Sydney McLaughlin Is Dating A Former NFL Player

Sydney McLaughlin will emerge from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as arguably the United States’ biggest track and field star. The 21-year-old New Jersey native won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles late on Tuesday evening, beating rival sprinter Dalilah Muhammad to the finish line. McLaughlin,...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gwen Berry, who turned her back on US flag in trials, FAILS to win a medal in hammer throw at Tokyo Olympics as critics say: 'Now we can root for people who want to be a part of Team USA'

Controversial American hammer thrower Gwen Berry failed to win a medal in the finals of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, much to the delight of her conservative critics. 'Now we can get back to rooting for people who actually want to be part of Team USA,' one critic tweeted about Berry, who drew criticism in June by turning away from the American flag on the podium during the national anthem at the US Olympic trials.
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Thompson-Herah was barred from competing in the Olympics after she posted footage of her own victory on social media.

Olympic sprint queen Thompson-Herah banned for posting footage of her own win. After being banned for broadcasting footage of her own victory at the Tokyo Olympics, Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah provoked a rare retreat from social media behemoth Facebook. Thompson-Herah put up video on the Facebook-owned platform Instagram showing...
SportsNBC Sports

Track Legend Carl Lewis Calls US Men's Relay a ‘Total Embarrassment'

Carl Lewis, a decorated former United States track star with nine Olympic gold medals to his name, didn’t mince words after watching the U.S. team fail to qualify in the 4×100 relay event in Tokyo on Thursday. “The USA team did everything wrong in the men’s relay,” Lewis wrote on...
SportsWGRZ TV

US women open with beach volleyball win

TOKYO, Japan — Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman cruised to a straight-set victory over China in their Olympic opener. Ross is making her third appearance in the Summer Games with her third different partner. She’s already won a silver medal and a bronze. Klineman is making her Olympic debut. They’re among the favorites for the gold medal in Tokyo.
SportsPosted by
WDBO

Hurdler Warholm crushes world record in race for the ages

TOKYO — (AP) — Karsten Warholm of Norway obliterated his own world record in the Olympic 400-meter hurdles Tuesday, finishing in 45.94 seconds to break the old mark by .76. One of the most anticipated races on the program more than lived up to the hype. Second-place finisher Rai Benjamin...
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

British boxer Ben Whittaker REFUSES to wear his silver medal on the podium and stuffs it into his pocket, then relents and reluctantly holds it up as three rivals hug and smile for the cameras with medals around their necks

A British boxer stunned an Olympic audience tonight when he refused point-blank to wear his medal on the podium. Ben Whittaker kept his head down throughout the ceremony and when his name was announced he collected his silver and stuffed it into his pocket as his fellow medallists looked on.
NFLHollywood Life

Simone Biles Wraps Her Arms Around BF Jonathan Owens As They Reunite At His NFL Practice — Photo

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have reunited! The Olympic gymnast returned from Tokyo, and was all smiles as she posed with her NFL star beau. Simone Biles has officially returned to the USA after representing the nation at the Tokyo Olympics. The Gold medallist, who withdrew from the team all-around final last week, has now reunited with her boyfriend Jonathan Owens. The NFL player was all smiles as he wrapped his arm around Simone at a football practice session. “open practices aka bring your girlfriend to work day,” she captioned her August 6 Instagram photo, which showed her rocking a white tank top, beige sweatpants and long braids in her hair.

Comments / 0

Community Policy