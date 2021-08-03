Florida is now topping its worst COVID-19 infection and hospitalization numbers of the pandemic

Several school districts in Florida are pushing back against Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and his executive order prohibiting schools from imposing mask requirements for students. On Tuesday night, the School Board of Alachua County voted in favor of requiring all students to wear masks during the first two weeks of school. In the last few days, two janitors in the district have died of COVID-19, and board member Robert Hyatt told Politico he doesn't think "that we need to get in any kind of match with the governor. To me, it's not being defiant. It's being reactive to what the situation is." There are also 15 active COVID-19 cases among district employees, and Superintendent Carlee Simon said they're "running into a situation where we are literally losing our workforce."