Florida is now topping its worst COVID-19 infection and hospitalization numbers of the pandemic

By Peter Weber
 4 days ago
The Florida Hospital Association reported 10,389 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday, the highest statewide number of the pandemic, two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Florida had registered more than 21,000 new coronavirus infections on Friday, the state's highest one-day total. Florida's previous hospitalization record, set July 23, 2020, was 10,170, the hospital association said.

Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
The Week

Mississippi has only 6 open ICU beds left amid Delta 'tsunami'

The rapid spread of the highly infectious Delta variant has pushed U.S. COVID-19 cases to an average of 94,000 a day, the highest number since mid-February, and COVID-19 deaths are up 75 percent in the past two weeks to an average of 426 a day, from 244. Hospitals are once more being overwhelmed in parts of the country, especially those with low vaccination rates.
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

The problem with the CDC's 'retrospective' data reporting

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday noted that some frequently-cited COVID-19 statistics don't account for prevalent Delta variant data, leaving health experts lamenting the country's reporting abilities and calling for increased tracking infrastructure. Although CDC Director Rochelle Walensky emphasized that hospitalizations and deaths are "overwhelmingly" among unvaccinated...
Florida StatePosted by
The Week

Over Gov. Ron DeSantis' objections, Florida school districts are imposing mask mandates

Several school districts in Florida are pushing back against Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and his executive order prohibiting schools from imposing mask requirements for students. On Tuesday night, the School Board of Alachua County voted in favor of requiring all students to wear masks during the first two weeks of school. In the last few days, two janitors in the district have died of COVID-19, and board member Robert Hyatt told Politico he doesn't think "that we need to get in any kind of match with the governor. To me, it's not being defiant. It's being reactive to what the situation is." There are also 15 active COVID-19 cases among district employees, and Superintendent Carlee Simon said they're "running into a situation where we are literally losing our workforce."
ImmigrationPosted by
The Week

Greg Abbott turns Republican rage into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott wants everyone to believe he is a champion of personal freedom and public health. To advance the first he has banned mask requirements by local governments and proof of vaccination mandates by local governments and many private businesses. To advance the second he has ordered state troopers to stop private vehicles suspected of transporting duly admitted migrants "who pose a risk of carrying COVID-19 into Texas communities." He issued executive orders to accomplish both ends.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Week

Biden urges 2 GOP governors to 'please help' fight COVID-19 spread or 'at least get out of the way'

President Biden said at a press conference Tuesday that "some states" are enacting policies "that forbid people from doing the right thing" to hinder the spread of COVID-19, adding: "I say to these governors: Please help. But if you aren't going to help, at least get out of the way of the people that are trying to do the right thing. Use your power to save lives." When asked, Biden pointed to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), both of whom signed executive orders preventing public schools and local governments from requiring masks, vaccines, or other COVID-19 restrictions.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Week

U.S. will likely require vaccinations for international visitors

Most international travelers are still barred from entering the United States because of the Delta variant-fueled rise in coronavirus cases, but the Biden administration has continuously been working on a plan to lift restrictions, whenever that may occur. As things stand, it appears likely that, with a few exceptions, proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 will be required for nearly all foreign visitors, a White House official reportedly told Reuters on Wednesday.
EducationPosted by
The Week

The larger target of anti-critical race theory bills may be public education itself

Conservatives have long disdained America's public education system. They routinely grumble about "government schools" and often spend their policy energy trying to shepherd students to alternatives like charter schools and homeschooling, or to private schools using vouchers. So you have to wonder if, on some level, the recent Republican outcry over critical race theory is a Trojan horse to take down public schools.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

Why pandemic parenting is harder than the data suggests it should be

My family recently moved halfway across the country, and we decided to try a local daycare in our new city. The place we picked had a lot to recommend it, and by happy chance our twins enrolled mere days after the state mask mandate lifted. Several weeks later, however, when new federal mask guidance dropped, the daycare voluntarily revived its mask requirement for kids 2 and up. We withdrew our kids from the facility because, like the World Health Organization, we don't think toddlers should wear masks.
TravelPosted by
The Week

Biden moving toward reopening U.S. to foreign travel, with vaccine requirement

President Biden has kept in place most of the COVID-19 travel restrictions enacted by his predecessor, but his administration is taking the first steps toward reopening the U.S. to foreign visitors, a White House official told The Washington Post and The Associated Press on Wednesday night. After a phased opening, "eventually all foreign citizens entering the country, with some limited exceptions, are expected to need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the U.S.," AP reports.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Week

COVID catches up to Biden

President Biden's job approval ratings are slipping for the first time as the pandemic, thought to be vanquished by the vaccines, comes roaring back. A Quinnipiac poll released on Wednesday found 47 percent of registered voters approved of the job Biden was doing, good for a 3-point net approval rating. He did a little better in an Economist/YouGov survey, but was still at just 49 percent approval. A Politico/Morning Consult poll conducted late last month is the most recent to have him above 50 percent.
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Week

Arkansas governor admits he regrets signing mask mandate ban into law

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) on Tuesday said he regrets signing into law a ban that prevents state and local governments from implementing mask mandates. The walkback comes as Arkansas experiences one of the worst surges of COVID-19 cases in the country and infections spike among children aged 12 and under who are unable to get vaccinated, reports Newsweek and Little Rock's THV 11.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

The Democratic governors of 4 New York–adjacent states jointly call on Cuomo to resign

Not long after President Biden said he thinks New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) should step down after a report from the state attorney general's office found that he had sexually harassed 11 female state employees, the Democratic governors of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Rhode Island issued their own joint statement Tuesday night saying they were "appalled" at the report's findings and "Cuomo should resign from office."
Texas StatePosted by
The Week

Federal judge blocks Texas governor's order for state troopers to halt migrant transports

A federal judge in El Paso on Tuesday temporarily blocked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) order that state troopers stop vehicles carrying migrants, siding with the Biden administration. The Justice Department sued Abbott and Texas on Friday, two days after Abbott issued his latest controversial immigration order and one day after Attorney General Merrick Garland called that order "dangerous and unlawful." Abbott spokeswoman Renae Eze underscored that U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone's injunction "is temporary and based on limited evidence."

