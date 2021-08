Alex Verdugo is one of the most important players on this Red Sox team, and his performance out of the two-spot in the order played a significant part in the team’s hot start to the season. In mid-May, I talked about some of the improvements Verdugo had made from 2020, and the positive effects these improvements were having on his numbers. However, as we fast forward to present day in August, he’s been dropped in the order while mired in an extended slump.