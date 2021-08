The Anaheim Ducks won’t lose their captain after all. Ryan Getzlaf is expected to be back on a one-year deal, according to Kevin Weekes of NHL Network. Getzlaf had recently spoken about how watching former teammate Corey Perry find success elsewhere gave him a bit of an “itch” to test free agency, but he’ll stay with the organization he’s been with all along. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic confirms that the deal will be worth $4.5M when officially filed.