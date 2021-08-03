Cancel
Clark County, OH

Community Voice: Connect to local talent through YouScience system

Springfield News Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for talent (who isn’t right now??), don’t forget our Springfield City and Clark County high schools where many students are engaging in an aptitude platform known as YouScience. Now, for the first time, companies are being permitted to register on the YouScience system, making their company more visible to local students. That’s why The Greater Springfield Partnership has partnered with YouScience to support the launch of Talent Marketplace – a platform to assist local talent to become aware and better understand the businesses in our community.

