Billie Eilish's ‘Happier Than Ever’ Is Hurtling to U.K. No. 1

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish should be happier than ever. Her new album is crushing its rivals in the U.K. chart race. The teenage alternative pop phenomenon’s sophomore set, Happier Than Ever (Interscope), leads the midweek chart after selling more units (vinyl, cassette, CDs and downloads) than the rest of the Top 10 combined, the OCC reports.

