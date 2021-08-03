County GOP Misses The Mark On Redistricting Resolution

What a swing and a miss by Chautauqua County legislators last week. Republican legislators tried to pass a motion to signal the county’s preference to remain with fellow rural counties in a district that stretches from Chautauqua County east toward Ithaca — the former Amo Houghton-led district that many in the county fought hard to preserve in 2000. Of course, that 2000 redistricting process placed Chautauqua County into a district with part of Buffalo before redistricting reversed the decision in 2010.