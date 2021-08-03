EL man killed in motorcycle accident
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP — An East Liverpool man was killed in a motorcycle crash late Sunday. William E. Merritt, 53, East Liverpool, was traveling on St. Clair Avenue south of McGuffy Drive on a 2004 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve to the right and traveled off the left side of the road. The motorcycle struck a cement curb, causing it to go airborne prior to striking a utility pole and finally striking Dawson Construction’s business sign.www.reviewonline.com
