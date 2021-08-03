Cancel
East Liverpool, OH

EAST LIVERPOOL COUPLE CELEBRATES 50TH ANNIVERSARY

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven and Trudy Hall of East Liverpool celebrated 50 years of marriage on August 1. The former Trudy Smith wed Steven Hall on August 1, 1971, in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. They made their home in Newell, West Virginia, where they raised their two children, Melissa and Steve. They have also happily welcomed a daughter-in-law, Brianne, and three grandchildren, Brayden, Gia, and Michael, into their family. The family will celebrate this special milestone together with a trip to Blackwater Falls and Seneca Caverns.

