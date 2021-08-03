Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Silver for Sabbatini who now he tries to keep PGA Tour card

By DOUG FERGUSON
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20aHNL_0bFzZfv800
1 of 4

KAWAGOE, Japan (AP) — Rory Sabbatini has a silver medal and his name in the Olympic record book with his 61 in the final round. Whatever motives the South African had in becoming a naturalized citizen of Slovakia is secondary to his performance.

But now it’s time to move forward, and another battle looms.

Sabbatini left Tokyo with a silver medal and has only one week to perform well enough to keep his full PGA Tour card.

Sabbatini’s best finish this season is a tie for 10th at the Farmers Insurance Open in late January. In the 15 tournaments since, he has missed the cut 10 times, including four straight, until finishing one shot behind gold medalist Xander Schauffele.

He is No. 138 in the FedEx Cup standings and likely will need a top 10 at the Wyndham Championship next week, the final event of the regular season. The top 125 advance to the lucrative postseason and keep full status for the next season.

Sabbatini still has a safety net. He is No. 29 in career money on the PGA Tour at just over $35 million and can use a one-time exemption for being in the top 50 on that list.

Either way, it will be hard to top a moment like this. His wife, Martina, is Slovakian and her cousin was vice president of the Slovak Golf Association when the idea was broached for him to become a citizen and raise interest in a country that has only about 30 golf courses.

There was an Olympic perk, sure. There were 15 players from South Africa ranked higher than Sabbatini when the Olympics began. But he says there was a bigger objective.

“At the time, the discussions we had were South Africa has so many golfers to represent them, but Slovakia doesn’t have anybody,” Sabbatini said. “And we looked at it as a way to use it as a springboard to try and create more interest in the game of golf in Slovakia and to create more interest among the junior golfers.”

An Olympic medal would do that more than getting into the FedEx Cup playoffs. And if Sabbatini doesn’t make it to Liberty National for the start of the postseason, it probably won’t change the outlook on his year.

“It’s been such a prideful moment to be up there to represent Slovakia and to see the flag raised. Words really cannot express it,” he said. “So it’s just been a fantastic experience all around for the entire Olympics and I’m just very thankful.”

ONLY IN GOLF

Thomas Bach came out to Kasumigaseki Country Club for the third round of men’s golf, and the International Olympic Committee president experienced something new.

He stood under a tent next to the first tee with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Antony Scanlon, executive director of the International Golf Federation.

Paul Casey was in the group waiting to tee off, and with a slight delay because of other players down the first fairway, he walked over and began to chat with Bach.

After a few minutes later, it was time to tee off.

Bach was heard saying, “In all my years at the Olympics, that is the first time an athlete has spoken to me during competition.”

It was evident Bach hasn’t spent a great deal of time around golf. Or the affable Casey.

BIG GAME, SMALL HEAD

With so much heat at Kasumigaseki Country Club, Rory McIlroy picked a strange week to not wear a hat.

He says that wasn’t all by choice.

McIlroy said his head is on the small side. Team hats tend to be on the big side. He also doesn’t wear a cap at the Ryder Cup. Both the Ryder Cup and the Olympics are free of corporate logos.

“I have to get Nike to make me custom hats,” McIlroy said. “So whenever I’m in a team event and the hats aren’t custom, they’re all too big.”

PROVING HIS POINT

Maybe it’s time for the Dutch national committee to rethink its curious decision on whom it sends to the Olympics.

Joost Luiten and Wil Besseling each qualified for the Tokyo Games through the world ranking. However, the national Olympic committee for the Netherlands requires golfers to be among the top 100 in the world ranking and among the top 36 in the Olympic ranking for the 60-man field.

Luiten, a six-time winner on the European Tour, was No. 177 in the world and Besseling was at No. 221 when qualifying ended. Both were outside the top 40 in the Olympic ranking.

According to a spokesman from the Netherlands Golf Federation, the committee only wants to send athletes who have a realistic chance of winning.

Luiten said it’s common for players outside the top 100 to win — that has already happened 13 times on the PGA Tour this season — and it was proof the Dutch committee doesn’t understand golf.

The results from the Olympics speak volumes.

Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia won silver. He was No. 204 in the world.

C.T. Pan earned the bronze after winning a seven-way playoff that included Rory McIlroy and British Open champion Collin Morikawa. Pan was No. 208.

AON RISK REWARD

Matt Wolff is in the field for the FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and he plans to play the following week in the Wyndham Championship to close out the PGA Tour’s regular season. That could be worth $1 million regardless of his scores.

Even with a two-month break after the Masters to rediscover the joy of playing, Wolff has a substantial lead in the Aon Risk Reward Challenge. That’s a season-long race in which a strategic hole is identified at every PGA Tour event and a player’s best two scores of the week are recorded. Whoever has the average low score to par gets a $1 million bonus.

The minimum is 40 rounds to be eligible for the bonus. Wolff is at 36.

But with a no-cut event at the St. Jude Invitational (four rounds guaranteed) and playing the Wyndham Championship, Wolff would reach the minimum.

From there, it would be tough for Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann to catch him.

Assume Wolff plays the designated hole in 1 under at each event. According to calculations, Oosthuizen would need to play the hole in 3 under (two scores) for one tournament, 5 under if he plays both events. Niemann would need 4 under for one tournament, 6 under if he plays both.

The winner on the LPGA Tour, who also gets $1 million, isn’t decided until the season ends in November.

DIVOTS

The Hero World Challenge that Tiger Woods hosts in the Bahamas is expanding its field from 18 to 20 players. Automatic invitations go to the defending champion, the four major champions and winner of The Players Championship. Because it was canceled last year, the 2020 major champions also are exempt. ... The R&A is the latest golf organization to put men and women on the same course. For the first time, the Girls’ and Boys’ Amateur will be held together at Carnoustie next year. The Women’s and Men’s Senior Amateurs also will be held concurrently at Royal Dornoch. Meanwhile, the British Amateur will be at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. ... The Olympic gold medalist gets a spot in the four majors and The Players Championship next year. Xander Schauffele is still not eligible for the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua. ... Viktor Hovland of Norway reached the top 10 in the world ranking for the first time. ... Rickie Fowler is No. 125 in the FedEx Cup and chose not to play the Barracuda Championship this week.

STAT OF THE WEEK

The women have 29 players competing for Olympic golf for the second straight time. The men had nine players in both Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo.

FINAL WORD

“I never tried so hard in my life to finish third.” — Rory McIlroy on the seven-way playoff for the bronze medal. He was eliminated on the third extra hole.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

523K+
Followers
293K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Bach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Golf Course#Ap#The South African#The Pga Tour#Slovakian#Liberty National#Kasumigaseki Country Club#Dutch#The European Tour#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Norway
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nike
Country
South Africa
Country
Netherlands
Related
Golf Digest

A stunned Rory McIlroy watches spectator take a club from his bag, pretend to hit tee shot

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — The second day of the 2021 Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club is destined to be one Rory McIlroy will long remember. Not because the four-time major champion played particularly well. And not because he will be harboring hopes of adding to his list of 14 European Tour victories. After shooting 71 to sit one under par for 36 holes, McIlroy is more than likely to miss the cut.
Posted by
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Blunt Comment About The Olympics

With the Tokyo Olympics now upon us, athletes from around the world are thrilled to represent their countries at this year’s games. Rory McIlroy is not one of those athletes. The 32-year-old dual citizen of Ireland/England admitted that the Olympics are “not much to look forward to” and that he’s...
Posted by
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s wife: Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy was once considered as some sort of the golden boy of golf. That was way back in the early portions of his professional career. Now at age 32, the Northern Irishman is no longer the youngster with a bright future. Instead, he’s now an accomplished pro with still so much ahead of him — plus he can still pass as a 20-something. As of this writing, McIlroy remains in pursuit of the elusive career grand slam. Only five men in the history of the sport have won the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and The US Open (the modern version of the slam) and McIlroy could join that club consisting of Jak Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen if could take home a Green Jacket. Whether he gets that Masters Tournament win or not before his career is over what is more, important for McIlroy is that he’s got a lovely life with him for the rest of his life. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll.
GolfGolf.com

Rory McIlroy’s comments on Simone Biles reveal something important

It would be fair for you to enter this article with skepticism. If you have an internet connection (which seems likely, since here you are) it’s been impossible to avoid the ocean of Simone Biles commentary, most of which lacks nuance or feeds into one side or other of the Great Online Culture War, which features many fighters but zero winners, thus far.
Arizona StateArizona Daily Wildcat

Arizona golf alum Rory Sabbatini wins silver medal at Olympic Games

The silver medal in men’s golf at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is going home with former Wildcat Rory Sabbatini, finishing with a final score of -17 at Kasumigaseki Country Club. This was the first Olympic medal for Sabbatini and third overall at the Olympics for his home country of Slovakia. Sabbatini also was the oldest Olympian in the men’s golf competition.
GolfPosted by
Daily Mail

Rory McIlroy admits he was 'wrong' to be 'so sceptical' about the Olympic Games and claims it would be 'pretty cool' to win a gold medal after shooting himself into contention by trailing leader Xander Schauffele by just three shots

Rory McIlroy says he was 'wrong' to be 'so sceptical' about the Olympic Games and that he is enjoying the competition after moving into contention for a medal in Japan. McIlroy - who is representing Team Ireland - carded a third-round 67 at Kasumigaseki Country Club to move inside the top-five and push for an Olympic medal.
NFLPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Rory McIlroy: "I realized I never felt so sorry"

Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele electrocuted on the way to Tokyo 2020. The American with gold around his neck, the Northern Irishman at the foot of the podium: both try to explain the meaning of the Games to those who have deliberately deserted them. Rory McIlroy, statements. “I have never...
Golfbluewaterhealthyliving.com

American Schauffele wins Olympics golf gold, Sabbatini gets surprise silver

Xander Schauffele won the Olympic men’s golf tournament on Sunday by one shot from surprise silver medallist Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia. The American world number five finished on 18-under par 266 after carding a 67 while veteran Sabbatini, 45, shot a stunning, course-record 10-under par final round of 61. Overnight...
GolfPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jordan Spieth’s wife: Annie Verret

Jordan Spieth is having quite a rebound year this 2021 in golf. After years of waiting for a return to the top of his game, the Dallas, Texas native is finally relevant again in the world of golf, as he won his first PGA TOUR event in four years when he ruled the field in the 2021 Valero Texas Open.
Posted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 PGA Star She’d Like To Play With

If you could play a round of golf with any player on the PGA Tour, which player would you pick? Paige Spiranac answered that question in a recent YouTube Q&A. Spiranac’s answer is pretty surprising. The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality revealed that she would pick Bryson DeChambeau....
USA Today

Photos: Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda, from junior golf to LPGA glory

It’s rare when the last name “Korda” doesn’t appear near the top of an LPGA leaderboard these days. Both Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda found success early in their respective LPGA careers. Older sister Jessica, 28, won for the first time during the first event of her second year on tour in 2012. Nelly, 22, also won for the first time in just her second year on tour, making the Kordas the third sisters to earn LPGA wins alongside Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn and Charlotta and Annika Sorenstam.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Sydney McLaughlin’s Boyfriend Reacts To Her Gold Medal

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record on way to her gold medal in the women’s 400M hurdles at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old track star, who set a world record at the U.S. Olympic Trials, beat out her rival, Dalilah Muhammad, for the gold medal in Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy