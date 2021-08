Ive been taking the paddle board out here and there checking the water out and seeing how the fishing is. I wouldn't call this time of year a great time to fish the far back waters but figured maybe some fish moved back there to avoid the red tide (didnt see any signs of it up there). Launched out of Upper Tampa Bay Park and got into a decent snook bite on small grade fish and landed a jack. Saw a few cat fish caught and a small redfish so you can definitely get out there and have some fun!