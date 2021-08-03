Cancel
Fairmont, MN

Elsie Trainor

Sentinel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRMONT — A private memorial meal for Elsie S. Trainor, age 94, of Fairmont, Minn., is being provided by the residents and staff at Ingleside in Fairmont at a later date. Elsie passed away Wednesday morning, June 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn. Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials are preferred to Grace Lutheran Church in Fairmont or to the Martin County Humane Society in Fairmont.

