Asian stocks mixed as virus fears weigh, Singapore leads losses

* Baht on track for worst week since late-March * India c.bank holds repo rate at 4% * Malaysia, South Korea shares drop By Harish Sridharan Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Thai baht extended losses on Friday to hit a near three-year low, with confidence in the currency and economy weakening due to an unabated surge in coronavirus infections and deaths. The baht has fallen 1.6% so far this week and is on course to record its worst week since late-March. Earlier this week, Thailand extended strict containment measures for a month and expanded lockdown areas, which pushed the baht to levels last seen in late-2018 and further denting hopes of an economic recovery. The worsening COVID-19 pandemic led Thailand's central bank to slash its 2021 economic growth forecast on Wednesday to 0.7% from an earlier prediction of 1.8%, while the country's consumer confidence dropped to a record low in July. "(The baht) could remain a laggard versus its regional peers, until signs of tapering in the case count trajectory sets in," analysts at Maybank said in a note. Meanwhile, The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee kept interest rates steady at record lows, as widely predicted, but traders were awaiting its commentary on liquidity normalisation for clues on its next policy move. The Indian rupee was up 0.1%, while stocks in the country traded mostly steady. Shares in China dropped 0.5%, dampening sentiment in wider Southeast Asia, as the country reported its highest daily count for new coronavirus cases in its current outbreak, while fears of further regulatory crackdowns kept investors on edge. Equities in Jakarta fell marginally, even as the country's first listed tech unicorn, PT Bukalapak.com, surged by 25% on its market debut, after the company raised $1.5 billion in Indonesia's biggest initial public offering. The Indonesian market remains under pressure, even after the country pulled out of recession in the second quarter, amid concern that its economic recovery will suffer a setback due to a recent surge in COVID-19 infections. Stocks in South Korea and Malaysia fell 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively while Philippine shares rose 0.3%. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 4.7 basis points at 6.316% ** In the Philippines, top index gainer was Bloomberry Resorts Corp, up 4.78% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0429 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCK DAILY % DAILY S YTD % % % Japan -0.09 -6.01 0.33 1.37 China -0.06 +0.98 -0.48 -0.67 India +0.00 -1.48 0.04 16.58 Indonesia -0.21 -2.30 -0.13 3.65 Malaysia -0.02 -4.65 -0.30 -8.35 Philippines +0.30 -4.36 0.25 -8.07 S.Korea +0.14 -4.89 -0.36 13.61 Singapore -0.02 -2.25 0.19 11.87 Taiwan -0.04 +2.49 -0.22 19.22 Thailand -0.48 -10.22 -0.30 5.09 (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali Paul)