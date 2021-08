Although discouraged about not catching fish, Simon Peter obeyed Jesus and experienced a miracle. Let's engage our imaginations for just a moment …. You and a crew of folks – including Simon Peter – have been out fishing all night long, returning to shore the next morning with absolutely nothing to show for your time or labor. How do you feel as you get back to the shore? For one thing, you're exhausted and you already know your reward for a long night of unproductive fishing is a wrestling match with a heavy, wet net that must be rinsed and repaired. Every part of your body just wants to hang. Your feet cry for rest and elevation. Your mind is foggier than the clouds moving across the morning water. Can you feel it?