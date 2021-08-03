Wentz injury key to Colts fortunes

Cancel
Last year, the Indianapolis Colts made the playoffs. This season they should be able to do some damage in the playoffs. As long as the "little twinge" in quarterback Carson Wentz’s foot is really a little twinge and he is treated as swiftly as First Lady Jill Biden was for her minor foot injury earlier in the week.

