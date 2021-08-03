Cancel
DNR registers hunters for fall park hunts

By Staff Reports
TribTown.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana Department of Natural Resources’ Division of State Parks is seeking volunteer hunters to participate in deer management hunts at 17 locations this fall. Properties where hunting will be allowed with firearms only (i.e., any firearm legal to take deer on public land) are Chain O’Lakes, Indiana Dunes, Lincoln, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, Turkey Run, Versailles and Whitewater Memorial state parks and Cave River Valley Natural Area.

