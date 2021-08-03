Fishers Can Now Add Scent to Bait Using the Scent Striker

(Sauk Centre, Minnesota, August 18th, 2021) -- Felling Trailers, Inc. is conducting its ninth annual online auction of an FT-3 drop deck utility trailer to benefit a non-profit organization. Minnesota Fire Fighters Foundation is the 2021 recipient. Felling Trailers wants to help generate awareness about the hidden health dangers and cancer risks firefighters face while serving and beyond. Thus, Felling Trailers manufactured and painted one of its most popular trailers, the signature fire engine red with custom fire engine gold pinstriping, and bears the Minnesota Fire Fighters Foundation emblem. The online auction of the trailer will run for seven days: September 5th thru September 11th. Several Felling Trailers' suppliers have joined to support MNFFF by sponsoring the trailer build, from lighting to tires to decking. The 2021 Trailer for a Cause sponsors are Trans-Texas, PPG, Dexter, Sealco, Peterson, Industrial Wood, Demco, Pacific Rim, and Metal Crafters/Flexco. One hundred percent of the winning bid will benefit the Minnesota Fire Fighters Foundation!