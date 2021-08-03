Suspect in fatal S. Carolina shooting of 3 found in Florida

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Texas authorities have arrested a woman suspected of fatally shooting another woman in Sacramento earlier this month. On July 2, just before 8:40 p.m., Sacramento police officers responded to the 400 block of 16th Street after getting the report of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to a Sacramento Police Department statement. The suspect had already left the area before officers arrived. The victim died three days later. Detectives investigating the incident later identified the suspect as 36-year-old Arviel Robertson. She was reportedly arrested by another law enforcement agency in Nacogdoches, Texas. Robertson will be extradited to Sacramento and faces the charge of homicide. This incident remains under investigation and detectives are still seeking information regarding this incident, Police ask any witnesses with information regarding this investigation about the incident to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).