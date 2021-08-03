Cancel
Public Safety

Suspect in fatal S. Carolina shooting of 3 found in Florida

The State
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe suspect in the killing of three people in rural South Carolina hopped on a plane after the shootings and was arrested hours later at a Florida hotel, authorities said. A man, woman and 10-year-old girl were killed in the shootings Monday around 3 p.m. inside a Greenwood County home just off U.S. Highway 25, Sheriff Dennis Kelly said.

