Citrus County, FL

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Levy; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy; Sumter FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of west central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Inland Levy and Sumter. * Through Wednesday evening. * Ample moisture combined with upper level disturbances moving across the region and a stalled frontal boundary draped across north Florida will support periods of locally heavy rain across the region today through Wednesday. These heavy rains may lead to some flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas as well as the ponding of water on roadways especially in areas where the training of storms occur. Rainfall amounts of 4 to 6 inches will be possible with locally higher amounts today through Wednesday.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Coastal Citrus#Coastal Hernando#Coastal Levy#Inland Citrus#Inland Hernando#Inland Levy#Sumter Flood Watch
