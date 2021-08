Last week, one of the events that we highlighted was the premiere of the Oakland Symphony’s Brooklyn Basin free outdoor concert series, which is set to debut this Thursday, August 19 at 6:30 p.m. For those who plan on attending any of the upcoming shows, the symphony issued a statement earlier this week that Music Director and Conductor Michael Morgan will not be conducting this highly anticipated series. Morgan underwent a kidney transplant in May of this year. Last week, he developed an infection and is being treated in a hospital. In his place, guest conductor John Kendall Bailey will lead this Thursday’s performance. Bailey is currently the music director of the Mozart to Mendelssohn Orchestra and the Mesopotamia Symphony Orchestra.