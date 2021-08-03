ELKINS — The historic Odd Fellows Home will soon be listed for sale and will be auctioned off this fall, officials said. “They haven’t had any residents at the facility for well over a year now,” Larry Ferguson, IOOF Grand Treasurer for the state of West Virginia, told The Inter-Mountain Monday. “The last one passed away close to two years ago and it’s just been sitting empty. So it was decided that it wasn’t worth keeping with no more people than they had stay there the last couple of years.”