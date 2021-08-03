Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants go extras to win 11-8 after Diamondbacks rally

By JACK THOMPSON - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Buster Posey didn't have the best night at the plate, yet the Giants' All-Star catcher impressed manager Gabe Kapler with his tenaciousness — and his baserunning. Posey doubled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning for San Francisco, then hustled to third on a fly ball...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Gabe Kapler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extras#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBSportsGrid

Kris Bryant Out of Giants Lineup Wednesday

Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports San Francisco Giants’ third baseman Kris Bryant is out of the lineup for Wednesday’s matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks. https://twitter.com/extrabaggs/status/1423068049930813443. In what appears to be a day off for the team’s recent acquisition, Bryant last played in the team’s 1-3 loss to the Diamondbacks...
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Unfazed by 4-0 deficit, Giants unleash epic ninth inning comeback

There are two types of people in this world. The first type of person gets halfway through a bad book and closes it, never to look at it again. They realize that if the book is bad at the halfway mark it will also be bad at the end point, and they should spend their time reading something else.
MLBNBC Los Angeles

Justin Turner Hits Go-Ahead Homer, Dodgers Top Diamondbacks 8-3

Justin Turner hit a go-ahead, two-run homer, Albert Pujols had a pair of RBI singles and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-3 on Saturday night. The game was tied at 3 in the seventh when Turner squared up a pitch from reliever Stefan Crichton that easily sailed over the left field wall and into the Diamondbacks bullpen. The Dodgers tacked on two more runs in the inning, including one on a pinch-hit, RBI single from Albert Pujols to take a 7-3 lead.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Nabs first win since May 11

Bumgarner (5-6) went seven innings to pick up the win Wednesday over Texas, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while fanning four. Bumgarner went seven innings for the first time since back on May 11, which also happened to be his last victory. The only damage he allowed came in the fourth inning on a single by Nathaniel Lowe and a sacrifice fly by Charlie Culberson. Bumgarner has made three starts since returning from a shoulder injury in mid-July, logging a 2.00 ERA with a 11:2 K:BB ratio over 18 innings. He's lined up to make his next start at home against San Francisco on Tuesday.
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Dodgers 8, Diamondbacks 3: JT’s late homer leads 16-hit attack to get a pen game win

—— Merrill Kelly started for the Diamondbacks, with the Dodgers starting a two-out rally with two singles in the 1st but nothing come of it. That set the table for the 2nd, when Cody Bellinger reached on an infield single and Matt Beaty singled, but then the Dodgers made back-to-back outs. However, this time Chris Taylor and Max Muncy both singled to drive in runs, and then a first and third play led to CT3 “stealing home” for a 3-0 lead.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Dodgers 8, Diamondbacks 3

A couple of months ago I was talking with @BerniePleskoff about Merrill Kelly. (Bernie is a former pro scout with the Astros and Mariners, and current writer for Forbes and Rotowire.com). He was very impressed with Merrill, stating: “He’s a very underrated pitcher. He keeps his team in the game and gives them a chance to win almost every time”
MLByourvalley.net

Cueto expected to start for the Giants against Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants (67-39, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (33-74, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Johnny Cueto (7-5, 3.84 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (5-6, 4.87 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) LINE: Diamondbacks +140, Giants -160; over/under is 9 1/2 runs.
MLBPosted by
Bay Area Sports Page

8/2/21: Giants Ride Rollercoaster Contest to Emphatic 11-8 Victory

The Giants, by now, have surely learned that you can't put your guard down against any major league team, even when you emerge from a 10-game gauntlet against some of the best teams in baseball with a 7-3 result. The series loss to the Pirates in the midst of that stretch is testament enough to that fact. But at some point, you have games you just expect to win. The Diamondbacks are on pace for their worst season in *checks notes* ever, San Francisco came in with a 9-1 record against them, and they started DeSclafani, a pitcher with an ERA 1.32 points lower (a 2.06 FIP difference, too!) than Arizona's Taylor Widener. When Alex Dickerson (0 for last 17) remembered how much he loved Chase Field and mashed a grand slam to extend the lead to 7-1 in the 5th, it pretty much put a nail in the coffin containing any hopes the Diamondbacks had of winning this one.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Not starting Tuesday

Marte is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Giants. Marte started both of the previous two games after being reinstated from the injured list Saturday. Despite logging three hits and scoring two runs across his last nine at-bats, he'll return to the bench against Johnny Cueto on Tuesday.
MLBABC30 Fresno

Kelly expected to start for Arizona against San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (68-40, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (34-75, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (9-3, 3.83 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-8, 4.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) LINE: Diamondbacks +146, Giants -169; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM...
MLBSFGate

San Francisco-Arizona Runs

Diamondbacks first. Nick Ahmed doubles to deep center field. Ketel Marte flies out to deep center field to Kris Bryant. Nick Ahmed to third. Carson Kelly walks. Christian Walker walks. Carson Kelly to second. Pavin Smith singles to shallow center field. Christian Walker to third. Carson Kelly scores. Nick Ahmed scores. Drew Ellis strikes out swinging. Jake Hager reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Pavin Smith out at second.
MLBnumberfire.com

David Peralta out of Diamondbacks' Wednesday lineup against Giants

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Peralta will sit on Wednesday night after Daulton Varsho and Ketel Marte were picked as Arizona's starting left and center fielders. Per Baseball Savant on 283 batted balls this season, Peralta has produced a...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Gausman, Dickerson lead Giants past Diamondbacks 7-1

PHOENIX — Kevin Gausman threw six stellar innings, Alex Dickerson added a three-run homer and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-1 on Wednesday night. Gausman (10-5) gave up five hits, walked none and struck out eight. He cruised through the first five innings before running into trouble in the sixth. Asdrúbal Cabrera tagged Gausman for an RBI single, but then the hard-throwing right-hander retired Drew Ellis and Daulton Varsho to end the threat.
MLBwiproud.com

Tommy La Stella brings more fuel as Giants visit Diamondbacks

Tommy La Stella looked pretty comfortable at the plate for someone who hadn’t played in a big-league game since May 2. The veteran infielder is back from the injured list and is hoping to contribute down the stretch for the San Francisco Giants, who wrap up a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday in Phoenix.
MLBFox News

MadBum gets 1st win vs. former team, D-backs top Giants 3-1

Madison Bumgarner's tough two years with the Arizona Diamondbacks have looked nothing like his outstanding 11-year stint with the San Francisco Giants. But against his former team on Tuesday night, the 32-year-old showed he still might have plenty of good moments on the mound ahead. Bumgarner threw seven stellar innings...
MLBgaslampball.com

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres series preview

The San Diego Padres enter Friday coming off their second off day this week, which is something the team certainly appreciated considering the lack of off days in the first half of their schedule. San Diego's last game ended painfully, as Mark Melancon couldn't hold a two-run lead with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics. Matt Olson would hit a walk off double in the tenth inning to give the Friars a series split.
Baseballazsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 2022 Payroll: First Pass

Below is my first pass at 2022 Payroll. This is snapshot in time showing where things stand presently. I’ll start with the lead: I believe that as things stand right now, Mike Hazen has between $10M to $20M to spend on free agent signings, (or absorb in trade). Below will show you how I got there.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 4, San Francisco 5 (10 Innings): Suckery, Thy Name Is Bullpen

So if I told you that a starter put up a line of 8 IP, 3 H, 0 R, striking out 4 and walking 2, you’d be forgiven for thinking that it had been a pretty good game. If I also told you that the offense had put four runs on the board in the first three innings, you’d think it had been even better. And honestly it was, right until the very bitter end.

Comments / 0

Community Policy