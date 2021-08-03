Cancel
Insurer Hiscox swings to first-half profit on improving rates

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 4 days ago

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Insurer Hiscox swung to a first-half profit on Tuesday, boosted by an improvement in rates across its businesses after pandemic-linked claims pushed it into the red last year.

The company, which agreed to a settlement with a group of policyholders over business interruption losses in late June, reported a profit of $133.4 million for the six months ended June compared to a loss of $138.9 million a year earlier.

