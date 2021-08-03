What we learned as Giants avoid disaster, beat D-backs in 10

One way or another, the New York Yankees are going to have to make a future decision on Gleyber Torres and if he is a viable long-term solution at shortstop. By all accounts, Torres is simply not cut out for the position, considering he hosts a .958 fielding percentage and 13 errors this year. The league average at shortstop regarding fielding percentage is .973, and Torres comes in well below that threshold. With that being said, the Bombers could be eyeing a potential replacement for him by the trade deadline on Friday, and Colorado Rockies star Trevor Story stands out.