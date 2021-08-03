Cancel
What we learned as Giants avoid disaster, beat D-backs in 10

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the toughest week of their season, the Giants faced a team they have absolutely dominated this season. Naturally, they had to scratch and claw for an extra-innings win. The Diamondbacks wiped out a six-run deficit at Chase Field to send the game to the 10th, but the Giants pulled through for an 11-8 win, their 10th in 11 games this season against Arizona. They pushed their NL West lead to 3 1/2 games over the idle Los Angeles Dodgers, who start a two-game series with the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

